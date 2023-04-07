Do you have kids or grandkids? If so, you might be concerned about the curriculum being offered in schools across the country these days.

Of course, what teachers teach in school should always be an area of concern. And the big push is to get back to reading, writing and arithmetic instead of other topics typically taught by parents in the home rather than by strangers in the classroom.

For me, back in my childhood, I was particularly interested in history. And that was, at that time, mostly focused on things like George Washington chopping down a cherry tree, Lincoln freeing the slaves, and Hitler orchestrating the slaughter of millions and millions of earth’s inhabitants.

Meanwhile, there is history being created everyday in our lives and although more of it is being preserved all the time, thanks to technology, there is still a lot that disappears like a morning fog on a sunny day.

Therefore, I want to point out one bit of North Dakota history that may never be taught in the classroom, but perhaps should be, and that is the history of North Dakota’s rodeo heroes.

And why is that important? Because there is one thing that those stories about rodeo cowboys and cowgirls teach kids that at some point becomes essential in their lives, and that one thing is perseverance.

Because there is no one on this planet that will not need to endure something in their lives that they wished they’d never had to and so, the sooner they develop a never-give-up-attitude, the better off they’ll be.

And anyone you’ve ever heard about who has won anything at any rodeo, you can rest assured, has learned to endure literally hundreds of rides and runs, miles and bad meals, plus wins and losing streaks to earn their doctorates in perseverance.

North Dakota’s rodeo heroes are nationally well-known figures that in many cases are better known outside of the state than in it. And one of those cowboys is North Dakota’s first world champion, a Grassy Butte rancher named Alvin Nelson, who won the saddle bronc riding world title in 1957.

He took the earnings from that championship season and invested it wisely in two side-by-side Badlands ranches that set him up for the rest of his life.

And he married a former Miss Rodeo North Dakota, Kaye Van Dyke, who was introduced to Alvin by rodeo legend Casey Tibbs, not in North Dakota but oddly enough at the Cow Palace in San Francisco.

Nelson would go on to enjoy a 13-year bronc riding career, and besides winning a world title, he claimed two aggregate crowns at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, qualified for the Wrangler NFR five times and was inducted into numerous rodeo halls of fame.

In addition, during a stint in the Army he briefly shared a barracks with the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley, and he revolutionized the design of the rodeo bronc riding saddle.

But more importantly he helped to mentor and blaze a trail for other world champions that would follow later, like four-time saddle bronc world champion Brad Gjermundson and world champion bareback bronc rider Wayne Herman, both of whom were ushers at Nelson’s 2014 funeral.

I bring this up too because, beginning in May, we’ll be memorializing Nelson on our new WILD RIDES TV network. Because it was his support in the beginning that helped us to become what we are today.

So thank you Alvin, for your teachings and support.