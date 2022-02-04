Kevin Holten: Quit the abuse

Are you abusive? I don’t mean to others. I mean, are you abusive to you?

I only ask that because I know that throughout my life I have definitely been abusive to myself, expecting way too much and pushing the limits way too far. And if I really thought about it, I’ve probably abused myself mentally too.

And what are the clues that I’ve abused myself? Oh, there were subtle things like continuing to ride bucking horses in rodeo even with a broken foot; plus when I rounded up cattle for a full day, in the Badlands, I could only put one foot in a stirrup because the other one was broken.

Or the time I went to work at a magazine publishing company and rushed to the restroom to throw up every hour on the hour. Not to mention the time that I drove from Chicago to Los Angeles nonstop by myself. Or the cramming that I did for tests in college or the days of healing after particularly fun fraternity parties.

None of these are record-setting feats. And the reality is that most of you have stories to match and more. But the point is that it’s amazing that we live as long as we do considering how badly we take care of ourselves.

Yet, the day always comes to all of us when our bodies suddenly tell us that it’s time to not only quit the abuse but aggressively pursue a healthy alternative. And I’m here to tell you that it’s easier than you think.

There are a few things you can do to help reverse the decades of abuse. The first is the opposite of our shortcut mentality, and that is to add more steps to our day.

You see, extensive research finds that we humans sit too much, and in order to boost your heart, mental and physical health you should park at the end of the parking lot or take the stairs instead of the elevator.

Next, give yourself five minutes of doing nothing and make sleep a priority, even if it includes a nap, because it’s during sleep that your body recovers.

Also, drink water. Why? Because it helps your skin look fresh, flushes toxins from your body, helps maintain healthy bowel functions, gets rid of pesky bloating and keeps muscles from getting fatigued.

Then also, take deep breaths every day. That’s because doing so reduces anxiety and stress simply because it calms the sympathetic nervous system.

Also, eat something healthy each day. For example, eat a banana or add one more veggie to your chicken Caesar salad such as grape tomatoes or asparagus.

Then, assess your needs from one minute to the next and figure out what's going to help you feel the least stressed. For example, if you’re exhausted, maybe you should skip that invitation to happy hour. Or if your wife or husband is getting a little distant, it might be time for a date night.

And what’s the best thing you can do for your health? Tell the truth. It’ll bring you peace of mind and a sense of freedom.

But remember this: Every time you tell the truth you might be adding another day to your life. And that day might just be your granddaughter’s wedding day.

Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0