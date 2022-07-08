Kevin Holten: Prairie trails and blue skies

Do you know what a prairie trail is? In places like rural North Dakota, it is a roadway that typically follows section lines that is nothing more than two dirt tracks with a big clump of grass going down the middle.

Yet prairie trails are not limited to section lines. In fact, they can appear almost anywhere that a farmer or rancher drives frequently enough to wear down the grass, in the middle of pastures or alongside wheat fields or corn fields or anywhere else.

In some ways they are magical because in their own way they represent freedom. Freedom to build your little roadways wherever you want on the land that you own.

They also give their makers a sense of security. Because, you see, the first time you drive that route, perhaps in tall grass, you don’t really know what you might run into. For example, there might be a big hidden rock that’ll wipe the oil pan right off the bottom of your pickup truck. So, it’s best to go very slow at first.

But after that, after that bit of exciting exploration, it turns into a reliable route from point A to B. After all, the famous Oregon Trail was really nothing more than a prairie trail. And it was a 2,170-mile east–west, large-wheeled wagon route and emigrant trail in the United States that connected the Missouri River to valleys in Oregon.

The eastern part of the Oregon Trail spanned part of what is now the state of Kansas and nearly all of what are now the states of Nebraska and Wyoming. The western half of the trail spanned most of the current states of Idaho and Oregon, and it guided thousands of people to a completely new start in life.

I love prairie trails because typically, if you are on one, you are in the middle of God’s green creation, where the air is clean, the skies are blue, and life’s pace is smooth. It’s therapy.

If you are the president of a large corporation, a large country, or a fireman, policeman, stock trader or surgeon, and the stress is starting to get to you, go find a prairie trail. It’ll quickly clean out your mind.

When I lived in the Los Angeles basin some years ago, and despite the fact that I boarded horses at a stable alongside what they called the Los Angeles River, and rode my horses in the sand, and even team-roped nearby, I could never get used to not having prairie trails to slide down.

It was like having no place to dump the mental trash and sensory overload that urban America constantly bombarded my mind with. And, without prairie trails, it was like living in a box that you couldn’t get out of.

John Milton was an English poet and intellectual who served as a civil servant for the Commonwealth of England in the 1600s. And he once said that the mind is its own place and, in itself, can make a heaven of hell, and a hell of heaven.

If you happen to be on a prairie trail, it’ll quickly help turn your hell into heaven.

So do yourself a favor and go find one.