Kevin Holten: Planting seeds of hope in youths

Did you have an ideal childhood? If you grew up in North Dakota, chances are that you probably did.
No, I don’t mean you lived a life that was easy. Or one that was a breeze and problem- or work-free, where you had more money than you knew what to do with. That doesn’t make life ideal anyway.
I mean a childhood full of love from supportive parents, a nice extended family, plenty of friends, a secure home, a good education and fond memories. We all expect that.
But not everyone gets that, you know. Bill Schmid didn’t have that.
Bill was given up for adoption when he was 2 months old. He ended up adopted by new parents who were alcoholics, suffered from physical abuse, got into trouble while in grade school and ended up at the Home on the Range working ranch for disadvantaged youth in Sentinel Butte when he was 13 years old.
Now typically a young person would be sent there by state authorities. But Bill was dropped off by his parents like it was summer camp, except that he never went home again.
He was a younger kid among older boys, had to quickly adapt and did so pretty well, ultimately working his way onto the elite ag crew that got to work with animals and things.
No, it wasn’t perfect, especially when it came to cleaning out the chicken coop. But he studied some of the staff there and how they carried themselves. And he got to go to school in Beach, and even had a girlfriend.
Then he ran away, got into more trouble, ended up in an industrial youth services facility, and ultimately in prison in Bismarck for a year. Not exactly the ultimate “growing up” experience, but despite that he remembered those good folks back at Home on the Range and the good seeds they were planting. It just took those seeds, in his case, a while to grow.
After prison he worked on a concrete crew, met some good people who became good friends and a young woman that would later become his wife. He applied for a job selling cars, somehow got it, and was taught how to impress and help others.
While in that job he also learned a lot about marketing, found that he was really good at it, and he has been a marketing specialist for three decades. He even served on the board of directors at Home on the Range for eight years, among other things, and owns a cabin near a lake in Minnesota, where he once had run to during his troubled youth.
He is proof that lives can be turned around. But would that be the case, for him, if those seeds hadn’t been planted back at Home on the Range? It’s hard to say.
On Saturday, Aug. 7, at 1 p.m. MDT, Home on the Range in Sentinel Butte will be hosting, for the 65th year, its Champions Ride Bronc Match, featuring the top 40 bronc riders in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association.
It’s an elite event for a good cause, designed to help raise funds for Home on the Range so that more seeds can be planted in other young lives.
You might want to check it out and by doing so, you’ll be helping out. For more information, go to https://hotrnd.com/champions-ride-rodeo.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.