Kevin Holten: Planting seeds of hope in youths

Did you have an ideal childhood? If you grew up in North Dakota, chances are that you probably did.

No, I don’t mean you lived a life that was easy. Or one that was a breeze and problem- or work-free, where you had more money than you knew what to do with. That doesn’t make life ideal anyway.

I mean a childhood full of love from supportive parents, a nice extended family, plenty of friends, a secure home, a good education and fond memories. We all expect that.

But not everyone gets that, you know. Bill Schmid didn’t have that.

Bill was given up for adoption when he was 2 months old. He ended up adopted by new parents who were alcoholics, suffered from physical abuse, got into trouble while in grade school and ended up at the Home on the Range working ranch for disadvantaged youth in Sentinel Butte when he was 13 years old.

Now typically a young person would be sent there by state authorities. But Bill was dropped off by his parents like it was summer camp, except that he never went home again.

He was a younger kid among older boys, had to quickly adapt and did so pretty well, ultimately working his way onto the elite ag crew that got to work with animals and things.