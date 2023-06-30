When the phone rang, Louis Johnson of Stanfield, Arizona, thought nothing of it. After all, he got a lot of phone calls each day. Mostly because, when it came to cotton farming, he was kind of a big deal.

Oh sure, he’d dropped out of high school like a lot of guys did when they were his age back then. But he worked hard, dug most of the water wells in the Stanfield area and transformed desert wasteland into very productive farmland.

And that was precisely why he was getting the phone call, from another desperate farmer.

In fact, that farmer owned land right next to Louis’s land and each year watched Louis make the big bucks while he instead approached bank foreclosure. So, he called Louis to see if he could work out some kind of deal to help turn his negative situation around. And luckily, after a short discussion, Louis agreed to help him out.

So, Louis, with his own credit, stopped the foreclosure proceedings and not only turned things around but handed his new partner a check for a $1 million profit, after that first year’s cotton harvest.

Of course, his new partner was ecstatic, and the result was the formation of a very successful partnership and friendship that would last for many years to come.

And who was that neighboring, desperate cotton farmer? It was John Wayne. Yes, THE John Wayne we all know and love.

From there The Duke and Louis partnered on a large ranching operation called the 26 Bar Ranch, which together with Northern Arizona grasslands featured the largest cattle feedlot in the country at the time. Plus, they sold a bull, or its semen, back then for $400,000. Something that is still a unique accomplishment today.

I mention all of this for one reason: Because I want to introduce you to Alice Johnson-McKinney. You see, Alice was Louis’ wife, and she and her family, and John Wayne and his family, became one big happy family.

Those were the good ole days for the Johnsons and Waynes because The Duke loved to have fun and so did Louis and thus a lot of pranks were pulled, and countless stories survive.

And yes, those stories do include days and nights spent on John Wayne’s converted World War II PT yacht. Plus attending the Academy Awards when The Duke took home the Oscar for "True Grit."

But more importantly, that relationship paints a picture of a soft-hearted, firm-in-his-beliefs, Hollywood icon who was about as much Hollywood as night is day.

Of course, both The Duke and Louis battled cancer and are long gone. But Alice survives and can best be described as lightning in a bottle. And through it all her downhome, rural, Arkansas roots have blessed her with common sense and a strong belief in God.

Meanwhile, her colorful past also includes being a teenage local radio singing star, a female stock car racer (long before Danica Patrick), a construction company owner and, of course, a partner with John Wayne.

Today she still lives on the 26 Bar Ranch compound near Stanfield and is an investment partner in the new Wild Rides TV streaming TV network.

So you could say the old partnership between herself, Louis and The Duke is today helping to gather rich Western history for generations to share. Which proves that, even though people die, they also live on.