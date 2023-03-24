Do you know what a breakthrough is? According to Mr. Dictionary, it is a sudden, dramatic, and important discovery or development.

Now I must assume that Mr. Dictionary hasn’t been involved in many breakthroughs. Because, if he had been, he’d know that few breakthroughs in life happen “suddenly."

For example, in 1878, the creation of a practical long-burning electric light had eluded scientists for decades.

But with dreams of lighting up entire cities, Thomas Edison lined up financial backing, assembled a group of brilliant scientists and technicians, and applied his genius to the challenge of creating an effective and affordable electric lamp.

With nonstop determination, Edison and his team tried out literally thousands of theories, convinced that every failure would bring them one step closer to success.

Finally, on Jan. 27, 1880, Edison received the historic patent embodying the principles of his incandescent lamp that paved the way for the universal domestic use of electric light.

That was clearly one of mankind’s greatest breakthroughs. But I’d hardly call Edison’s lifetime of work, combined with the work of a group of brilliant scientists who tested thousands of theories, to be something that you could even remotely refer to as “sudden."

I bring this up because I’ve been involved in a lot of projects, one of which is our current creation of a streaming television network. And none of those projects was, nor was this current one, anything close to being sudden.

Plus, I saw something the other day on television where they were talking about breakthroughs. And as I looked at the word itself, I suddenly realized that if you remove the word “break" -- plus the “t” and the first “h" -- what do you have left? You have the word “rough."

And that’s exactly what it’s like when you try to achieve a breakthrough. It is very rough. And perhaps that is the origin of the phrase, nothing good comes easy.

But there’s also something else that you won’t expect. You see, if you plan to achieve something, you better really want it. Because there are going to be a lot of rough times. Not because of all the work that it takes. After all, that’s just a given. But because of all the people who are going to get in your way.

And who are they? They are people who hate your idea. Or they are people who love your idea and think it’s going to be easy money. But neither of those two groups is your friend.

They are people who consider you to be competition. Others who are jealous. Others who don’t trust you. And still others who just don’t like you. Then there is the group that lives their entire lives, looking for the negative in every situation.

But the most baffling group is made up of those who think that if something is good, it should be easy, when the opposite is most often the case.

However, thank God for those who believe in your mission. Who stick to the plan and persevere alongside you, through the ups and downs, and ultimately cross the finish line with you.

It reminds me of when Roman Emperor Julius Caesar said that it is easier to find men who will volunteer to die, than to find those who are willing to endure pain with patience.