Do you remember, when it came to basketball, that coaches used to take you out of the game if you took a bad shot or two? Well, if coaches did that today in the National Basketball Association, there wouldn’t be anybody left on the court.

And, I’d venture to say that if James Naismith got wind of what the game he invented looks like today, he wouldn’t be rolling over in his grave, he’d be rolling out of it.

In fact, there are two words that now dominate the “play by play” of most NBA announcers these days. Do you know what they are? They are “launch” and “clank.”

Because that’s basically what the NBA game is now. One player dribbles the ball down the court, and he and at least three others stop at the 3-point line and throw the ball back and forth to each other. Meanwhile the fifth player might stand somewhere inside the 3-point line, but nowhere near the paint.

A greater percentage of the time, only two players on offense will even touch the ball because one of them will launch it at the basket way before the time clock has expired. And an even greater percentage of the time the ball will clank off the rim.

The referees no longer make three-second calls in the lane because no one on offense ever comes close. And the most exciting play in basketball, the fast break, no longer exists.

Meanwhile, if the NBA’s former top all-time scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, were to graduate from college this spring, he wouldn’t even be drafted by the NBA. That’s simply because he’d be of no use. But I’d hesitate to call his close-to-the-rim game antiquated. Instead, I'd call it misplaced.

Nor can I imagine any NBA player being exhausted after a game because, after all, they mostly just walk down the court and stand behind the 3-point line. And then the other team walks down the court the other way and they stand behind the 3-point line.

I’m not even sure why there are any coaches anymore. I mean, after all, how hard is it to tell someone to stand behind the 3-point line?

And, by the way, have you seen the size of each team’s coaching staff? The players can’t even find a place to sit on the bench anymore because there are so many coaches taking up their spots.

Of course, Larry “The Legend” Bird could probably play in today’s game because he was a sharpshooter in his day. But Magic Johnson’s and Michael Jordan’s games might now be just museum pieces. After all, Magic Johnson was probably the greatest passer and assist man ever to play the game. But how hard is it to just pass the ball to each other beyond the arc?

And rebounding in today’s game is a little like playing the outfield in baseball. Because, once that ball clanks off the rim from that distance you’ve got to run it down like an outfielder chasing a “just inside the park” fly ball.

Yet, if you are a basketball fan, you have to feel fortunate that the 3-point pandemic hasn’t yet completely taken over the college game. And that the NCAA’s year-end tournament can still be referred to as “March Madness” rather than “March Blandness.”

But, then again, it’s only a matter of time.