Kevin Holten: Not just any tune

With all of these current discussions about professional athletes kneeling for the National Anthem, it reminds me of something I witnessed in San Diego a few years ago.
Now, just to set the scene for you, early one morning I was walking in front of the Kona Kai Resort, on the edge of San Diego Bay, when suddenly I heard a sound growing steadily louder, until it echoed throughout the bay, creating a very surreal scene.
And just so you know, the San Diego Bay is no little inlet with canoes, speedboats and small fishing vessels parked in tiny slips. Instead, it is a huge body of ocean water that is large enough for giant ocean vessels to pass through from the harbor to the great Pacific Ocean. In fact, at one point a giant Red Cross ship cruised through, causing both sailing and fishing boats, moored nearby, to bounce in its wake.
Thus, because of the bay’s sheer size, I assumed that for me to be able to hear any sound at all meant that it had to be exceedingly loud at its point of origin. And that point of origin appeared to be some sort of military post at the farthest point of a jutting embankment, which I later learned was the Point Loma Naval Base.
Joining me at that bayside scene were a variety of fishermen, joggers, dog walkers, bicyclists, onlookers, motor home campers, homeless loiterers and other tourists who were all bit players in a very active and bustling scene.
So when the sound from far away became clearly audible, all of the action suddenly came to an abrupt halt, simply because that sound was “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Joggers stopped, fishermen turned, campers exited their moto rhomes, bicyclists parked their two-wheelers, dog walkers tugged on leashes, the homeless woke up and the tourists, just like me, copied what the others were doing, facing the music with hands over hearts.
It stopped the business of the world.
Now you may not know this, but "The Star-Spangled Banner" did not become the national anthem until more than a century after it was written. You see, along with “Yankee Doodle,” "The Star-Spangled Banner” was a prevalent patriotic tune after the War of 1812.
Then it was an anthem for Union troops during the Civil War and increased in popularity throughout the decades until President Woodrow Wilson signed an executive order in 1916 designating it as the “national anthem of the United States” for all military ceremonies.
Yet it wasn’t until 1931, after 40 previous attempts had failed, that a measure finally passed in Congress and was signed into law formally making "The Star-Spangled Banner” the national anthem.
You probably also didn’t know that Francis Scott Key, who penned the tune, was not a songwriter but instead was a prominent Washington, D.C., lawyer and advisor to President Andrew Jackson. In fact, he prosecuted hundreds of cases as a United States attorney, including one case involving Richard Lawrence, who attempted to assassinate President Jackson. Plus he argued over 100 cases before the United State Supreme Court.
And little did Francis Scott Key know that, in the future, those many years later, on the far side of the continent, his song would create just one more amazingly poignant, heart-tugging scene.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
