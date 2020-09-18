Kevin Holten: Not just any tune

So when the sound from far away became clearly audible, all of the action suddenly came to an abrupt halt, simply because that sound was “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Joggers stopped, fishermen turned, campers exited their moto rhomes, bicyclists parked their two-wheelers, dog walkers tugged on leashes, the homeless woke up and the tourists, just like me, copied what the others were doing, facing the music with hands over hearts.

It stopped the business of the world.

Now you may not know this, but "The Star-Spangled Banner" did not become the national anthem until more than a century after it was written. You see, along with “Yankee Doodle,” "The Star-Spangled Banner” was a prevalent patriotic tune after the War of 1812.

Then it was an anthem for Union troops during the Civil War and increased in popularity throughout the decades until President Woodrow Wilson signed an executive order in 1916 designating it as the “national anthem of the United States” for all military ceremonies.

Yet it wasn’t until 1931, after 40 previous attempts had failed, that a measure finally passed in Congress and was signed into law formally making "The Star-Spangled Banner” the national anthem.