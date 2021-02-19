Kevin Holten: North Dakota’s real assets

The people who do so come from a long line of people that did so, to the tune of a few generations because, let’s face it, you don’t just decide one day to become a rancher or farmer and a genie suddenly makes 10 sections of land appear.

No, our farmers and ranchers are handed down their skills from grandpa’s grandpa and, in addition to feeding the world, they are providing the ideal wholesome lifestyle for their kids and their kid’s kids.

You see, long ago they came to the conclusion that money isn’t everything and certainly not the secret to happiness, and so they are not influenced by the almighty dollar and greed.

Instead they rely on the Good Lord above to provide, knowing that they are his hands and his workers and that nothing good comes easy. But if they work steady and honestly, God will come through because he always does.

In the midst of it all they are given the ultimate gift and that is the gift of wisdom, which we more commonly refer to as common sense, a commodity that seems to be in short supply these days, especially in the political arena.