Kevin Holten: North Dakota’s real assets

Do you know what North Dakota and its prime power brokers in the east have ignored for far too long? It’s the fact that nothing in this state has achieved greater distinction and acclaim than its rodeo cowboys.
Oh sure, we’ve had some oil booms, with the most recent one single-handedly giving us an opportunity to make America an oil-independent nation. But oil booms are as fleeting as dust in the wind, as our past booms and President Joe Biden’s ambivalent strokes of the pen have taught us.
Land is king here. Other things come and go. And it always comes down to moisture and whether there’s enough of it for bumper crops and plenty of hay.
And out of that comes these extraordinary people with grit, determination and a tie to the past who have the courage to stretch the envelope and venture out into the world.
Now, according to the North Dakota Department of Agriculture, there are about 1.83 million beef cattle and calves in North Dakota. In other words, there are more than twice as many bovines as people. Plus there are another 248,000 head of pigs and sheep and another 12,000 head of bison.
And, believe it or not, those bovines do not suddenly hop onto grocery store shelves and make themselves available for purchase in our urban sprawls. Someone has to nurture and take care of them.
The people who do so come from a long line of people that did so, to the tune of a few generations because, let’s face it, you don’t just decide one day to become a rancher or farmer and a genie suddenly makes 10 sections of land appear.
No, our farmers and ranchers are handed down their skills from grandpa’s grandpa and, in addition to feeding the world, they are providing the ideal wholesome lifestyle for their kids and their kid’s kids.
You see, long ago they came to the conclusion that money isn’t everything and certainly not the secret to happiness, and so they are not influenced by the almighty dollar and greed.
Instead they rely on the Good Lord above to provide, knowing that they are his hands and his workers and that nothing good comes easy. But if they work steady and honestly, God will come through because he always does.
In the midst of it all they are given the ultimate gift and that is the gift of wisdom, which we more commonly refer to as common sense, a commodity that seems to be in short supply these days, especially in the political arena.
And out of these settings, occasionally, will pop a son or daughter who happens to be incredibly adept at roping or riding and has the perseverance and determination to take that talent to a world-class level and bursts onto the professional rodeo scene.
In North Dakota’s case, it’s happening right now with steer wrestler Bridger Anderson, who qualified for his first National Finals Rodeo in December and is tearing it up in professional rodeo's new season.
He is the latest in a long line of champions, from Alvin Nelson, the Teschers, Dean Armstrong, Joe Chase, Pete Fredericks and Duane Howard to Wayne Herman, Brad Gjermundson and more recently Shaun Stroh, Dusty Hausauer, Cameron Morman, Ty Breuer and Miss Rodeo USA Ashley Andrews.
These are North Dakota’s real assets, making this state a cowboy oasis, and they deserve the recognition they should be getting but aren’t.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.