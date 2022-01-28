Kevin Holten: No snowflake is the same

Do you like snow? You may or you may not, and that’s probably not because of what it is, but because of how it might affect your life.

We tend to treat snow like an enemy. In fact our weatherman “warns” us about its impending arrival as if he was talking about the advancement of a conquering army.

And quite frankly, it’s not necessarily snow that is our enemy. It’s our impatience and wind.

Meanwhile, Jerusha Agen, who is a screenwriter and suspense writer, wrote this: “Nothing moves me more to worship my Creator than huge, fluffy flakes falling in silence and cloaking our world in a blanket of white, sparkling perfection.”

“Each tiny flake is a work of art,” she continued, “more stunning and intricate than anything I could ever imagine. Each flake is unique from the others, and each one shouts to the heavens that our God is an artist like no other.”

Is that carrying the whole snowflake thing a bit too far? Not really. And that’s because science backs up everything she said.

A snowflake is composed of frozen water, or ice, and is therefore a mineral. And a mineral is a naturally occurring solid, inorganically formed, chemical composition with an ordered atomic arrangement.

And ordered atomic arrangement: That sounds pretty intricate, doesn’t it? And it is.

Did you know that every snowflake has six sides, and that there are many ways for six points to come together? Therefore, some snowflakes are blunt hexagons, others look like little faceted screws and still others are feathery six-rayed stars.

A snowflake begins to form when an extremely cold water droplet freezes onto a pollen or dust particle in the sky. This creates an ice crystal. As the ice crystal falls to the ground, water vapor freezes onto the primary crystal, building new crystals -- the six arms of the snowflake.

There is an International Commission on Snow and Ice that, in 1951, declared that there were seven basic types of snowflake: plates, stellar crystals, columns, needles, spatial dendrites, capped columns and irregular forms. Then a decade later they came up with 80 different types of snow crystals. In reality, there might be a million types.

All I know is this -- snow is a beautiful thing. And what sometimes gives it a bad name is wind. Because it is wind that forces snow to sometimes become an enemy, turning highways into death traps.

But in our youth, when not pressured by time constraints and deadlines, snow is a playground.

Still, why are no two snowflakes exactly alike? That’s because individual snowflakes all follow slightly different paths from the sky to the ground -- and thus encounter slightly different atmospheric conditions along the way. Therefore, they all tend to look unique, resembling everything from prisms and needles to the familiar lacy pattern.

Meanwhile, it is now known that many of these types of snowflakes can only form at specific temperatures. Thus, by looking at the structure of a snowflake, it is possible to guess the conditions in the clouds that formed them. And maybe one day, by studying the structure of snowflakes, we will even have the information needed to control the weather.

I hope not? I’d rather leave that up to God; otherwise, that too could become a weapon.

Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.

