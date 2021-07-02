Kevin Holten: My hero

So you see his family was never dirt poor when he was a kid, and he rode in a nice warm bus to school.

Then one day he got a letter in the mail from Uncle Sam and next thing he knew he was government property for four years during the second big war and got to travel to England, France, Belgium and Germany. It was then that he got to see a mixture of scenery both bad and good, like so many young men his age, and came back to never talk about it.

With his GI cash he bought a Standard Oil bulk business from a cousin and a small plane, which he put skis on and flew around the countryside delivering food and things to stranded farmers/ranchers during the winter.

Then he married the cute girl working in the local candy shop, had some kids and they all lived happily ever after; that is until, in a five-year span, his brother died young, his dad died of cancer and he himself was burned badly in an explosion that he wasn’t supposed to survive but somehow did.

And yet all of that is only part of the story. Because more recently he has somehow outlived most everyone he ever knew, survived a major bladder infection, surgery to remove a big tumor from his face and hip surgery.