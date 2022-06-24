Kevin Holten: Memories of the past

It’s funny how you remember certain things in life, isn’t it? Why do some memories stick with you and others don’t?

This morning I was thinking about how I learned to tie my shoes. Which in today’s world might just become a lost art, like cursive writing or using a clutch in a car or truck, based upon the vast variety of shoe styles now available to kids.

But back when I was a toddler, if you didn’t learn to tie your shoes, and do it in a short amount of time, you might lose out on a lot of important things, like valued recess time in elementary school. Not to mention the abuse you’d receive from other kids if you couldn’t master the art.

It was my grandmother -- my father’s mother -- who taught me to tie my shoes right there on her couch in her living room, and I can remember it as if it was yesterday.

I was, after all, the youngest child in the family and apparently everyone else was busy and I was left at grandma’s, which was only a short walk away and always a good experience.

And to have her teach me was an honor for her, in some ways, and an honor for me, to have the family matriarch take time to teach me such an important task.

For those of you who may need a little training yourself on how to teach a child how to do it, the website scarymommy.com suggests the following:

Many children learn best when the shoe isn’t on their foot. One trick is to keep a shoe eye-level for practice, as bending over may be a challenge. (Bending over may be a challenge for a toddler?)

First, you’ll want to cross the laces. Then, drop them, loop them, and pull them tight. Next, take the same step, this time leaving a small circle in the middle instead of pulling the laces tight. Put each shoelace in the circle of the opposing side, and then pull tight.

Apparently, I’m a visual person because all that just sounds much too complicated.

The other alternative, in case your child or grandchild is impatient, distracted or simply in a foul mood, might be to visit the local footwear store, buy an alternative shoe type, stop by Dairy Queen for ice cream and call it a positive experience. That approach would be along the same lines as somehow getting out of helping them with their math assignment.

Meanwhile, the question is, why do we remember certain things? According to psychologytoday.com, a normal function of emotion is to enhance memory in order to improve recall of experiences that have importance or relevance for our survival. Emotion acts like a highlighter that emphasizes certain aspects of experiences to make them more memorable.

For some reason learning to tie my shoes was obviously of great emotional importance for me at the time, and, in the overall scope of things, ranks right up there with the shock of seeing Scotty Rossmiller throw up on the fire escape outside of our first-grade classroom.

The fact is, we wouldn’t be much without our memories. But as President Abraham Lincoln once said, “No man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar.”

And that’s good advice.

Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0