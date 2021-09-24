Kevin Holten: Limiting the mind

Is technology making us dumber? I think so. But more importantly, researchers think so.

Do you care? Well, you might after you read this because it might not only be making you dumber. It might also be killing you.

A group of researchers at Montreal’s McGill University, for instance, reported that exercising spatial memory and orientation in everyday life increases hippocampal gray matter. And not doing so has the opposite effect.

And what is hippocampal gray matter? Simply put, it’s the brain.

Thus it means that you should be mentally processing, with the use of your God-given brain, data about your whereabouts and location (orientation) on this planet, rather than relying on GPS and other technology for your every move and decision.

And what if you don’t exercise your spatial memory and gray matter? Well, then it becomes kind of a “use it or lose it” situation leading to all kinds of fun things such as Alzheimer’s disease, PTSD, depression and dementia.

That’s a fact, according to these researchers. Under-use of hippocampus gray matter can lead to cognitive impairment.