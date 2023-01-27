Kevin Holten: Lifting people up and giving them hope

Have you ever circled the Earth? I have many times. In fact, I typically circle the Earth at least three times a year and sometimes four. And that’s not even including any of my time on an airline. It’s all road miles.

Circling the Earth is not as atypical as you might think. And no, I don’t literally circle the planet. But I do drive the equivalent of around the Earth a few times each year in terms of miles.

And when I say I drive, I mean that yes, I am behind the wheel. Mostly because, if I am going to be riding in an automobile, I’d rather be driving than sitting there doing nothing.

Plus, when I’m driving, I have an opportunity to sort through a lot of life’s problems and come up with creative ideas for things I am working on.

And how far is it around the Earth? The distance around Earth at the equator, its circumference, is 24,901 miles. So, since I usually drive close to 75,000 miles a year, that’s three times around the Earth.

That’s means I’ve driven by about 3,780 white highway stripes in the past year. Some of which were snow-covered.

Once, some years ago, I drove from Chicago to Los Angeles nonstop. From Denver to Los Angeles nonstop a few times. And a number of times from Portland to Los Angeles, 14 hours, nonstop. But more and more I stop along the way, and you can blame that on something called maturity.

Why, you ask, do I drive so much when there are airlines available? The easy answer these days is simply because air travel is so inconsistent, that to be consistent you need to drive. But then the weather can make you inconsistent. Except that the weather can also make air travel inconsistent.

At any rate, the reason I’m doing so now, more aggressively than ever, is because we are creating a new television network. It’s called Wild Rides TV or WRTV.

And in some ways, you could call it the anti-Hollywood network, because anyone of any age can watch any one of our television series.

Oh sure, those series still have drama and love, heartbreak, mystery, the unknown, injury, life, death, and anything else that Hollywood might conjure up, except sex. The difference is that it’s all real.

Fact is, we are producing a number of Western series hosted by Amberley Snyder, Joe Beaver, Donnie Gay and Flint Rasmussen. All prominent rodeo figures who bring a lot to the shows.

But there are also TV series like "How Couple Met," "The Reveal," "Life in America," "Preserving America," "Breaking the Sod" and "First Step," a faith-based series plus a music series called "Upbeat."

It’s all very interesting for us. Which typically also means that it’ll be very interesting for you.

Like, for example, "The Reveal" series where artist and host Katie Von Kral interviews a guest, Marc Fucarile, who lost a leg and more as a victim of the Boston Marathon bombing. Katie paints a picture about his life and then reveals it to him during a very emotional close of the episode.

You see, we want each of our TV series to have a deeper meaning. To explore super-interesting topics and lift people up and give them hope.

We just think that doing so is a pretty good idea.