Kevin Holten: Life's little glimpses can mean the most

I looked down at the paper and these are some of the notes that had been jotted down on it by the little girl.

“So I am in foster care with (she names the names) but my mom, I would love to give her a big surprise and she would love hearing from you.

“(Name) is my adopted dad and he watches Yellowstone all the time.

“I been through a lot but seeing you today changed my heart. Thank you.

“Please can you send me letters and emails?

“I love you and Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton.”

Signed, “The girl that’s too young,” from Baker, Montana.

Smith then wandered over to the flatbed trailer upon which he’d eventually sit while Von Kral quickly painted the picture of him, in front of the large crowd, for charity.

With the trailer still hooked up to a pickup truck, he ducked under the arching neck of the trailer and took a few moments to compose himself and I turned away to give him that time alone.

Eventually he got up on the trailer, Von Kral painted his portrait, the crowd cheered and the painting was auctioned off for $5,500.