Kevin Holten: Life’s baffling mysteries

Do you know what a trend is? According to Mr. Dictionary, it is a prevailing tendency or inclination.

Now, I ask this question because over and over I hear people say that they very seldom watch TV. And I say to myself: “Well, that’s a lie.”

That’s because statistics, from organizations such as Statista.com, show that as many as 95% of Americans include TV watching as part of their leisure time activities, and that the typical American watches just over five hours of TV every single day.

Therefore, the average American watches about 141 hours of TV per month, or 1,692 hours per year. So if the average American lives to the ripe old age of 78, that means about 15 years of that person’s life has been spent watching TV.

Besides that, the average American home features 2.5 TV sets, and 31% of American households own four sets or more. So a TV is either considered a very popular home decorating item, or someone is actually turning it on.

And not surprisingly, senior citizens spend the most time watching TV, to the tune of about 47 hours per week. And on average, women watch TV about 40 minutes more per day than men.

Meanwhile, kids ages 2 to 11 spend about 26 hours per week watching TV. And studies estimate that the typical American child will view 16,000 murders and 200,000 acts of violence on TV by the time he or she graduates from high school.

So you could say that Hollywood is doing a great job of teaching our kids how to kill. And yet I contend that TV might just be mankind’s most amazing invention, if used right.

However, I’d really like to know why dogs watch TV and what it is that they see?

That’s because my friend Katie’s dog, whose name is Kash, watches hours of TV every day. In fact, when Katie goes out, she turns on the TV to entertain Kash while she is gone. And he has somehow revealed that his favorite TV series is “Heartland.”

Meanwhile, experts say there are a number of elements about television shows that dogs find attractive. Some of them are visual, such as motion, while others relate to the sounds coming from the TV.

And, you see, dog's eyes are very different from human eyes, so they see things on TV differently. In fact, their vision isn’t as sharp, with it being closer to 20/75 than 20/20, which may explain why they prefer to sit closer to the TV than we do.

They also have different color perception because they have only two types of color-processing cells in their retinas to our three. So they can only see blues, greens and yellows.

Also, humans don’t notice any flickering of images if the screen refresh rate is faster than 55 hertz. However, dogs have better motion perception and they will see flickers up to 75 hertz.

And it does appear that dogs recognize other animals on TV, and respond to the barking of dogs, while readily distinguishing real dogs from cartoon dogs.

Yet all that still doesn’t explain why “Heartland” is Kash’s favorite TV series? After all, if we could figure that out, we could collect doggy viewing data, and that could be a big ratings boom.

Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0