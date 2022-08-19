Kevin Holten: Life isn’t seed for seed

Do you know who Robert Louis Stevenson was? Well, he used to be a very famous guy. In fact, he still is.

You see, he was a Scottish novelist, essayist, poet and travel writer in the late 1800s, and he is best known for writing things such as "Treasure Island" and the "Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde."

In other words, he and his works were not only popular during his time, but they have stood the test of time.

I bring him up because he once said something that is so simple and yet so brilliantly optimistic. He suggested that we should not judge each day by the harvest we reap but by the seeds that we plant.

And why is that so profound? Simply because of how the laws of nature affect what we do.

In essence, what he was saying is this: “Put your nose to the grindstone and let nature and God determine the outcome."

And that’s simply because, once the seed is planted, it’s out of your hands. At that point, it’s in God’s hands. You’ve done what you can, and you can live in peace knowing you did and knowing that it is in good hands.

It also teaches us that we are reliant. We are not in control. But that’s OK.

Because the laws of nature dictate that things happen like this: When you plant one kernel of wheat it grows into a head of wheat within which there is an average of 18-26 kernels of wheat. In other words, that ratio of crop to seed is 26-to-1.

So then, the question is this: Does that same formula work for all facets of life on this earth? I think the answer is not only “yes," but the odds are more often than not dramatically better.

Just think about this: Henry Ford built a Model T and over 15 million people benefited. That’s a ratio of 15 million-to-1.

Philo Taylor Farnsworth was just 14, growing up in Idaho, when he had an idea that led to the first totally electronic television system. And how many billions of people have benefited from that? That’s a ratio of billions-to-1.

Who was the first man or woman to learn to harness fire? Whoever it was, billions of people over thousands of years have benefited from that, and the number is still growing.

Fact is, given these principles, it’s absurd to assume that one man or woman can’t have a major impact. After all, no matter what you do, the ripple effect of nature is going to probably quadruple your efforts.

And yes, there are droughts, wars, mishaps, storms, depressions, accidents, pandemics and many other things that might cut down on that positive ratio. But the ratio is still so high that the laws of nature regenerate situations very rapidly.

For example, 70 million to 80 million people were killed in World War II, and the world’s population hovered at around 2.2 or 2.3 billion people in 1945. Now, in just 77 years, our world population has grown to around 8 billion people. That’s 814 million more people every decade.

If anything, our individual and global production levels are much too high. And it’s almost as if God has said, “I’m going to rig things so that you can’t lose.”