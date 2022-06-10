Kevin Holten: Life is a maze

Do you know what a maze is? According to Mr. Dictionary, a maze is a network of paths and hedges designed as a puzzle through which you must find your way.

Find our way? To where?

To me, Mr. Dictionary’s definition of a maze is less about defining what a maze is than it is about defining what life is. Isn’t life after all a maze?

Like a maze, life is full of twists and turns that you must take without having the benefit of seeing what is up ahead. Nearly every turn has some risk involved, and there is nothing that immediately tells you that you made the right decision.

You may have headed the wrong direction and ultimately be confronted with a dead end and then find it necessary to backtrack and backtrack again.

If you’re not careful, you can spend most of your time backtracking.

For example, did you make the right decision when you married the girl you did? How do you know? Perhaps Betsy, whom you met in a freshman science class, would have been a much better choice than Emily, whom you met at a bar near college campus and eventually walked down the aisle with?

Now you and Emily have eight kids and an old jalopy in need of repair, and Betsy lives in a New York high rise and is working on a cure for cancer.

That’s a part of the maze that you’re still going through.

Betsy has traveled the world, logged countless experiences, medically helped hundreds of people and is very polished and diplomatic. Meanwhile Emily has added quite a few pounds, is not employed outside the home and spends most of her days taking kids from here to there and wondering what she is going to feed them next.

She hasn’t been to a gym in years, and Betsy is a gym freak. And yet, Betsy is self-centered while Emily continuously gives of herself.

The question is, when do you find out if you made the right decision? The fact is, in a maze, you don’t find out until you reach the end. Whereas, in life, you can find out immediately.

Let’s say, for example, that even though Betsy is working on a cure for cancer, she never does find the cure. Meanwhile, your union with Emily produces a child that chooses to go into medicine and that child, let’s call him Bill, does find a cure.

Does that justify your decision to marry Emily? I’d say so. But you don’t have to wait until then to confirm your decision.

Your decision to marry Emily might have been confirmed as a good choice even before you met her. It might have been confirmed the moment your eyes met. Or it might have been confirmed the moment you saw her walking down the aisle with her father or when you saw your first baby for the first time.

You see, life is full of rights and wrongs and truths and lies. But it’s also full of countless moments of confirmation every minute of every day of every year.

After all, it is love that serves as the great confirmer. And that’s because what you do out of love can never be wrong.

Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0