Kevin Holten: Life is a game of darts

Life is a lot like a game of darts, isn’t it? You are the dartboard and life is the dart thrower, continuously flinging them at you.

Your job is not to avoid the darts, even though some of them hit very close to the heart. No, your job is to endure the pain, make the best of the situation, and excel as best you can.

I interviewed a dartboard recently for an upcoming episode of "Wild Rides" on the Cowboy Channel. His name is Wade Sundell and he is a rodeo world champion.

You’d think that once you become a world champion that you’d have everything in rodeo figured out. But that’s never the case. Rodeo is one heck of a dart thrower and maybe even the best there is.

While on top of the world and a fan favorite, Sundell, who is from Iowa, got a call one day telling him that his house had burned to the ground and with it every rodeo trophy, saddle, plaque or award he’d ever won. It was a real dart to the heart.

Worse yet, that home had been his refuge, his place of peace and his oasis. And we understand that because we also spend a lot of time on the road.