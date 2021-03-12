Kevin Holten: Let’s talk about who’s in charge

Are we losing our individual rights in America? You might say that’s a foregone conclusion.

But do you know who’s actually taking them away? If you’re thinking it’s the government or the coronavirus, you are only partially right.

You see, the real culprit is not the U.S. government. Instead, it is corporate America.

We can all see that our most fundamental rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are under assault. And the biggest adversary is big wealth, not big government. The government is just the tool for big business to get the job done.

Meanwhile, digital corporations such as Facebook, Microsoft and Twitter are assaulting our privacy.

And we so often hear that we are becoming a socialist nation. But socialism, which is mostly a facade, is supposedly all about equal distribution of wealth among the masses. Yet, with the changes we are seeing now, it appears that the rich are getting richer and more powerful all the time, which is closer to totalitarianism.

So, although we tend to label the government as a faceless oppressor, it’s really large corporations and ultra-wealthy individuals who are trampling on our individual rights and liberties every day.