Kevin Holten: Learning to fly

Tell me about your day today. What did you do with your time?
Did you work hard? Did you have any fun? I’m asking you because life is all about having fun. In fact, you may not know it, but you can be much more successful in life if you do have more fun.
Our society has gone through a transformation in the last few decades. During that time we’ve all been convinced that both husbands and wives have to work endless hours to be successful. And it’s all fueled by superb marketing people who’ve convinced us that we need things that we don’t need to be happy.
In reality you don’t need to drive a Ferrari or live in a mansion to be happy. In fact, striving for those things might just guarantee your unhappiness. On the other hand, being successful is a win, and if you like challenges, you like to win.
The most successful people love what they do. They cherish the process and they feel like it is what they were made to do.
If you are someone who strives to make a million dollars, but you hate the process, you’ll probably never make a million dollars because you’re attempting to earn it in a way that you were not designed for.
Which brings us to our most important question in life: Why am I here?
This is also what is most phenomenal and miraculous about our lives. We are all here for a reason or reasons, and we are all designed and programmed for those reasons. The trick is to discover what those reasons are, and to do so you have to factor in your God-given interests and talents.
Some of the reasons you exist are quite specific, and some of them are quite general. For example, we are all programmed to put God first in our lives and to love one another. Those are quite general reasons. On the other hand, I might be a speaker and painter, but I am a lousy computer programmer and auto mechanic. Therefore, I might speak and paint, but I do not fix automobiles or computers.
I oftentimes think outside the box. And thus an ultra-disciplined lifestyle can be claustrophobic to me. Yet, at the same time I understand the need for structure as a foundation and as an essential element for a successful life.
Then again, having to be disciplined is not a popular concept. And oftentimes people think that having to be disciplined eliminates all the fun. But quite the opposite is true, because discipline is one of the essential ingredients in the fun formula. If there is no discipline or structure, there is no fun.
Thus if parents do not discipline their children, they are doing them great harm and setting them up for a life filled with failure or at least countless hard knocks.
Actress and singer Julie Andrews, who starred in the Academy Award-winning movie, "The Sound of Music," might have summed it all up best when she said, “Some people regard discipline as a chore. For me, it is a kind of order that sets me free to fly.”
So you must realize that’s what structure is all about: teaching you how to fly.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.