Kevin Holten: Learning to fly

Tell me about your day today. What did you do with your time?

Did you work hard? Did you have any fun? I’m asking you because life is all about having fun. In fact, you may not know it, but you can be much more successful in life if you do have more fun.

Our society has gone through a transformation in the last few decades. During that time we’ve all been convinced that both husbands and wives have to work endless hours to be successful. And it’s all fueled by superb marketing people who’ve convinced us that we need things that we don’t need to be happy.

In reality you don’t need to drive a Ferrari or live in a mansion to be happy. In fact, striving for those things might just guarantee your unhappiness. On the other hand, being successful is a win, and if you like challenges, you like to win.

The most successful people love what they do. They cherish the process and they feel like it is what they were made to do.

If you are someone who strives to make a million dollars, but you hate the process, you’ll probably never make a million dollars because you’re attempting to earn it in a way that you were not designed for.

Which brings us to our most important question in life: Why am I here?