Kevin Holten: Language and the cowboy code

Did you watch the two-hour debut episode of season four of the TV series "Yellowstone" last Sunday night? If so, you are one of the 8 million who did.

I did. And I’ll tell you why.

Three years ago I interviewed Forrie J. Smith, who plays the older ranch hand, Lloyd, and Cole Hauser, who plays the ranch exterminator, Rip, on the show.

That interview was the beginning of a friendship with Forrie, who is a real ranch-raised Montana cowboy, and has led to us working together on a number of projects, many of which have raised money for charity.

I was first introduced to the series before it aired at the Montana Film Institute in Helena years ago. And when they showed me the promotional trailer, I said to myself, “OK, this is another example of Hollywood slightly misrepresenting the cowboy world,” simply because many of the actual ranching scenes are technically inaccurate.

I tell you this because, when I interviewed Forrie and Cole, I had not yet watched the series. Nevertheless the interview went very well and it aired as one of our "Wild Rides" episodes on the Cowboy Channel. And I learned, in that interview, how much they are into their craft. It is everything to them, so I promptly binge-watched the series.

After Sunday night’s debut, I posted a couple of things about "Yellowstone" on our "Special Cowboy Moments" on the RFD-TV Facebook page, and got back a number of comments that said something like this:

“Love the story line and the actors, BUT the very foul language that was used, every other word, was unnecessary. Please don’t ruin this great series because of very bad language. It’s unneeded.” – Doyleen F. Archer Conover.

So I created another post that said, “A very popular show but fans are wondering if dropping the 'F Bomb' every third word is really necessary.”

That post has now reached 661,314 people; there are 2,200 comments and 1,500 shares and those numbers are still growing.

And what it has revealed is that about 50% of the comments support the vulgar language and 50% are offended by it. And those who were offended, after watching it for a few minutes, changed the channel.

Many of the supporters said that, well, that’s just the way cowboys talk and the others say, no it’s not.

For me, I grew up around farming and ranching, rode in rodeo for years and still help out, especially at brandings and roundups each year. I can go to a Gary Tescher branding north of Beach, which is one of the best-organized brandings around, or the Gjermundson brothers brandings around Marshall and never or seldom hear a cuss word.

None of those cowboys at those brandings would ever consider using foul language or telling an off-color joke when women and children are around. That’s just the cowboy code.

But what struck me the most about the responses to that Facebook post is how the people who supported or accepted the foul language reacted, because many of their responses were mean-spirited and demeaning toward those who’d been offended by the language.

Still, it’s interesting to note that the only adult member of the cast who purposefully limits his foul language is the only cast member who is a real cowboy, and that’s Forrie J. Smith, so you be the judge.

Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.

