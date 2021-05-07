Kevin Holten: Knowledge is more than power

Do you like to read? I do. In fact, I used to read at a rate of 70 books a year. One year I even read 90 books, and they were books of all types -- from mystery thrillers to autobiographies, the Bible and other historical works.

And why do I read that much? It’s mostly because reading is interesting. But also because knowledge is power and it’s a fact that you can go nowhere without knowledge. In fact, you could make the case that knowledge is everything.

Recently I attended a church service at the Heart Cry Cowboy Church in Queen Creek, Arizona. And their pastor, Billy Van Camp, a former bull rider turned team roper, takes the knowledge concept way beyond being just power.

But before we get into that, think about this: In the 12th chapter of John, verse 46 in the Bible, Christ says that he comes as a light into the world so that everyone who believes in him will not remain in darkness.

What is he talking about?

According to Pastor Billy, in this verse, light actually stands for knowledge. And darkness actually stands for ignorance. So if we substitute those words for those that were there, it sounds more like this: “I have come to give knowledge to the world, so that everyone who believes in me will not remain ignorant.”