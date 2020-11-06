Kevin Holten: Knowing when you are old

Because, let’s face it. You are making a lifetime decision, much like when you decide to get married. Except that you can’t divorce a tattoo.

Part of it, too, is that in addition to having a journalism degree, I also have an art degree. And so I tend to be overly judgmental when it comes to the artwork that someone selects for their body. But let’s face it, in most cases it looks like there must have been a 10 second time limit imposed upon the selection process.

After all, if you owned a business and decided to advertise on a billboard next to a busy street, you’d spend a decent amount of time contemplating a theme that might best summarize your services. And then consult a graphic designer to determine the best way to promote those services.

But when it comes to selecting a tattoo, there are but a few situations in which something at least remotely akin to that might actually take place, and only if the tattoo represents some very meaningful event or person.

Yet all too often, it looks like the tattoo was selected from a child’s color book, a Bazooka bubble gum wrapper or what might most often appear on a tacky carnival T-shirt.