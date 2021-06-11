Kevin Holten: Keeping it between the lines

I don’t have a daughter, but if I did and some young man wanted to ask me for her hand in marriage, do you know what I’d ask him first? I’d ask him what his driving record is.

And why is that? It’s simply because, in too many instances, especially with young men, when in their hands, a vehicle becomes a weapon.

After all, you don’t want your daughter to marry a drug addict, an alcoholic, someone who will beat her up or, in a worst-case scenario, someone who will murder her. Nor do you want her future husband’s obnoxious, showboating, impatient driving to do her in.

Now, of course, his driving record may be impeccable, and that may only be because he’s never been caught. So, that sit-down, give me your daughter’s hand in marriage session may require a number of highly interrogative questions to ultimately get the facts straight and to make your point. But it may also save your daughter’s life, because it’s that important.

You may also want to check for dents in his vehicle, the condition of his tires and the cleanliness of both the exterior and interior, because it all says a lot about him.

And why am I focusing on that? Because of something I witnessed on Highway 85 just north of Newcastle, Wyoming, just the other day.