Kevin Holten: It’s still all about giving

So, it’s right that on Saturday, Oct. 17th, our nation’s official cowboy network, the Cowboy Channel, with a national household audience of nearly 50 million, will honor Jim and Tom Tescher during a half hour episode of "Wild Rides."

And that’s all great, but if Jim and Tom Tescher were here today, they’d be much more pleased with something else that they helped to create 64 years ago, and that’s today’s focus of the Home on the Range Champions Ride Rodeo.

Coming up this Saturday in Sentinel Butte, it is now one of the biggest rodeos in the nation because it is now a sanctioned Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event and it features the who’s who of bronc riding.

You could say that it has become rodeo’s all-star game. And yet, it’s still that original theme of the rodeo that is most important.

Now, 1 Corinthians 12:27 says that we are the body of Christ, and each one of us is part of it. We are God’s hands and feet and our days might start off by being all about us, but hopefully the day ends with it being much more about others.

And you see, this Saturday’s all-star rodeo in Sentinel Butte was originally created to raise funds for a ranch called Home on the Range, whose purpose is to house, feed, and redirect the lives of disadvantaged youth.