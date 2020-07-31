Kevin Holten: It’s still all about giving

Did you know that at one time, in the early 1900s, one of the most popular Western styles of saddles sold in America was made in Sentinel Butte, North Dakota?
Did you also know that at one time, in the 1950s and 1960s, the top cowboys in America, like Jim and Tom Tescher, called Sentinel Butte home?
That’s right, Sentinel Butte was considered the cowboy capital of North Dakota. And since the cowboys who dominated the national rodeo scene at that time were from there, you could easily have referred to it as the cowboy capital of the world.
And yet for some reason the powers that be in the state at the time never really grabbed hold of that rich cowboy history, which is easily North Dakota’s most appealing asset, because they could have used it to promote the state in a much bigger way. Instead, North Dakota is considered the Peace Garden State.
That, of course, is despite the fact that even our nation’s president, John F. Kennedy, would sometimes ask North Dakota legislator Matthias Tescher how his boys were doing in pro rodeo.
Years later, long after Mr. Tescher had passed away, his son Jim would be memorialized in a session of the United States Congress, by North Dakota Sen. Byron Dorgan. In other words, the political business of the nation would stop just to honor a North Dakota cowboy.
So, it’s right that on Saturday, Oct. 17th, our nation’s official cowboy network, the Cowboy Channel, with a national household audience of nearly 50 million, will honor Jim and Tom Tescher during a half hour episode of "Wild Rides."
And that’s all great, but if Jim and Tom Tescher were here today, they’d be much more pleased with something else that they helped to create 64 years ago, and that’s today’s focus of the Home on the Range Champions Ride Rodeo.
Coming up this Saturday in Sentinel Butte, it is now one of the biggest rodeos in the nation because it is now a sanctioned Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event and it features the who’s who of bronc riding.
You could say that it has become rodeo’s all-star game. And yet, it’s still that original theme of the rodeo that is most important.
Now, 1 Corinthians 12:27 says that we are the body of Christ, and each one of us is part of it. We are God’s hands and feet and our days might start off by being all about us, but hopefully the day ends with it being much more about others.
And you see, this Saturday’s all-star rodeo in Sentinel Butte was originally created to raise funds for a ranch called Home on the Range, whose purpose is to house, feed, and redirect the lives of disadvantaged youth.
But back when they created the event, Jim and Tom Tescher were both rough and tough rodeo cowboys who liked to have fun and got in plenty of brawls. Still, they’d been taught, and they also taught their kids, to be in church every Sunday.
That’s where the Teschers learned the message of giving. And now, the main message of the rodeo they created 64 years ago is still all about giving. And that’s what the Tescher boys would be most proud of, if they were around today.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
