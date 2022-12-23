Kevin Holten: It’s not worth the risk

Do you like to be a tough guy? Well if you do, remember that there’s a time to act macho and a time to back down. And when you look out the window and can’t see across the street because of the snow, it’s time to back down.

Recently I spent two weeks at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. And, having driven to Las Vegas from North Dakota, once the rodeo was wrapping up, I naturally began monitoring weather reports and road conditions for the trip back home.

Things were not looking good, thanks to Mother Nature. And one member of our group left Las Vegas at around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday morning, hoping to beat the snowstorm home, and drove straight through to Watford City, arriving at around 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Unfortunately, my schedule would not allow for that early morning Las Vegas departure and in the end, leaving five hours later resulted in my being stranded in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, for four nights and three days.

Oh sure, I could have attempted to drive on icy roads with no visibility, with other motorists' vehicles dotting the ditches along the way. But why bother?

If truck drivers are saying it’s a no-go, rest assured that it is definitely a no-go.

Fortunately, there was a room available at the AmericInn in Belle Fourche when I arrived, and those hotel owners treated us like prodigal sons, not only feeding us breakfast, as do so many hotels, but also lunch and dinner.

Joining me at the hotel were people from all parts of the country and all walks of life. And, quite frankly, it was a positive experience.

There were truckers from Missouri hauling cattle that had to be off-loaded at nearby corrals and fed for three days while they paced the hallways.

Plus, hunters from Maryland, other truckers hauling U.S. mail from Seattle to Pittsburgh, a young couple with accents who’d never driven in snow before, traveling salesmen, Canadian ranchers and more.

But the craziest group was six guys from Bozeman, Montana, en route from there to Brookings, South Dakota, to watch the South Dakota State University playoff football game against Montana State.

They told of white knuckle driving on Highway 212 with no visibility at 15 mph for hours. Six guys crammed into a pickup truck risking their lives for a football game.

Not my idea of a good time, but then, life is made up of memories and bonding and that trip, for them, certainly induced both.

Meanwhile, once the wind went down and the storm broke last Saturday morning, I felt like Noah must have felt when the rains stopped and the ark parked itself on a mountain top. It was time to break free.

And break free I did, thanking our hotel hosts, and driving on mostly clear highways in bright sunshine bordered by oceans of windblown snow, back to the ranch.

There’s nothing like something bad to make something good look good. There’s nothing like a storm to make the calm seem like something to savor.

It reminds me of what President Abraham Lincoln once said, when discussing his life.

He said, “I pass my life in preventing the storm from blowing down the tent, and I drive in the pegs as fast as they are pulled up.”