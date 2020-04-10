Kevin Holten: It’s important to set aside thinking time

Part of that might have stemmed from the fact that they themselves said less in a lifetime than a traveling salesman said in five minutes. And that initiated a sense of mistrust, simply because they couldn’t quite understand how anyone could gab that much, and all of it still be the truth.

Whatever the case, in North Dakota and bordering states, credibility is a most valued commodity. North Dakota is a no B.S. zone.

When I was in college one year, during Thanksgiving break, I was invited to visit the home of a roommate in Spokane, Wash. While there, my friend’s brother said, in reference to me, that I don’t say much, but when I do speak it means something. I think that’s true of almost any young man raised in rural North Dakota. It’s an honor and a reflection of our upbringing.

I am currently reading a book entitled, "How Successful People Think." It says that more gold has been mined from the thoughts of man than has ever been taken from the earth. And that a human mind with the ability to think well is like a diamond mine that never runs out.

To be a good thinker, you must regularly put yourself in the right place to think. In other words, you must regularly go to your thinking place.