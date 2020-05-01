Kevin Holten: It’s all about your average person

Do you consider yourself to be an average person? Perhaps you do.
Last year, in my real job, we produced 104 different television episodes for RFD-TV and the Cowboy Channel. In doing so, we interviewed more than 300 people and we probably met 2,600 or more, at an average of 25 people per stop. So, over the last five years, we’ve met an amazing number of people.
According to Mr. Dictionary, average, in layman’s terms, is something that represents a middle point. However, in our minds, we tend to think of average as boring, don’t we?
So, let’s briefly take a look at what some statistics tell us is average.
For example, the average age for the onset of schizophrenia is 18 in men and 25 in women. That means schizophrenia is very rare for someone who is under 10 and over 40.
The average IQ on many tests is 100. However, 68% of people tested fall between 85 and 115.
The average lifespan in the United States is 87, while the average age for the first heart attack is 66 for men and 70 for women.
American women, on average, get married at the age of 27, and men get married at the age of 29. Meanwhile, the average wedding in America costs $26,444.
On average, someone dies in a car accident every 12 minutes. The average household has less than one month's income in a readily available savings account. And the average household is $131,000 in debt, with $16,000 of that on credit cards.
Over 100 million users log into Twitter each day, and an average of 151 people are treated for a gun assault on a daily basis.
The average long-distance trip for Thanksgiving is 214 miles. It's 275 miles for the combination of Christmas and New Year’s.
There are 300,000 items in the average American home. The average woman owns 30 outfits, and Americans spend an average $1.2 trillion annually on nonessential goods.
And, of course, as with anything else, there are benefits to being average. For example, according to statistics, short-to-average height people live longer than tall people. Ugly-to-average looking men tend to be more fertile than attractive men. People with big noses are healthier than those with small-to-average noses, and women prefer wimpy-to-average men rather than alfa males during a recession. Also, cheery people tend to die sooner than depressing or mildly depressing people, on average.
And interestingly, from the day we are born, the hope is that we will be normal. Then, just weeks later, we are continuously encouraged to be above normal, but not abnormal.
Some years ago, when I worked at Dickinson State University in public relations, I created an electronic magazine called "Faces of DSU." On a weekly basis it featured interviews of alumni, students, faculty and staff. And what I discovered then was that everyone everywhere is a good story. There is no one who is not. Therefore, average doesn’t really exist.
But perhaps Alfred Adler, an Austrian medical doctor and psychotherapist, summed it up best when he said that the only normal people are the ones you don’t know very well.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
