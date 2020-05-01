Kevin Holten: It’s all about your average person

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do you consider yourself to be an average person? Perhaps you do.

Last year, in my real job, we produced 104 different television episodes for RFD-TV and the Cowboy Channel. In doing so, we interviewed more than 300 people and we probably met 2,600 or more, at an average of 25 people per stop. So, over the last five years, we’ve met an amazing number of people.

According to Mr. Dictionary, average, in layman’s terms, is something that represents a middle point. However, in our minds, we tend to think of average as boring, don’t we?

So, let’s briefly take a look at what some statistics tell us is average.

For example, the average age for the onset of schizophrenia is 18 in men and 25 in women. That means schizophrenia is very rare for someone who is under 10 and over 40.

The average IQ on many tests is 100. However, 68% of people tested fall between 85 and 115.

The average lifespan in the United States is 87, while the average age for the first heart attack is 66 for men and 70 for women.

American women, on average, get married at the age of 27, and men get married at the age of 29. Meanwhile, the average wedding in America costs $26,444.