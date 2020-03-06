Kevin Holten: It’s all about freedom

Do we ever say this anymore? “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

That’s the Pledge of Allegiance, of course, and nowhere do I see the word democracy. So, I’m wondering, are we a republic or a democracy?

Then again, the Pledge of Allegiance wasn’t written by one of our Founding Fathers. It was written by a Christian socialist minister by the name of Francis Julius Bellamy in 1892, a good 27 years after the end of the Civil War.

And this is his original version: "I pledge allegiance to my Flag and the Republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all." In truth, he intended it to be used by citizens in many countries, not just the United States.

However, Founding Father James Madison might have summed it best when he said that the difference between a democracy and a republic is -- in a democracy the people meet and exercise the government in person, while in a republic, they assemble and administer it by their representatives and agents. A democracy, consequently, must be confined to a small spot. And a republic may be extended over a large region.

