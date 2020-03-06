Kevin Holten: It’s all about freedom

Do we ever say this anymore? “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
That’s the Pledge of Allegiance, of course, and nowhere do I see the word democracy. So, I’m wondering, are we a republic or a democracy?
Then again, the Pledge of Allegiance wasn’t written by one of our Founding Fathers. It was written by a Christian socialist minister by the name of Francis Julius Bellamy in 1892, a good 27 years after the end of the Civil War.
And this is his original version: "I pledge allegiance to my Flag and the Republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all." In truth, he intended it to be used by citizens in many countries, not just the United States.
However, Founding Father James Madison might have summed it best when he said that the difference between a democracy and a republic is -- in a democracy the people meet and exercise the government in person, while in a republic, they assemble and administer it by their representatives and agents. A democracy, consequently, must be confined to a small spot. And a republic may be extended over a large region.
Alexander Hamilton, who also is considered a Founding Father, said that the United States should function as a representative democracy, rather than a pure democracy. Where the right of election is well-secured and regulated and the exercise of the legislative, executive and judiciary authorities is vested in select persons, chosen really and not nominally by the people.
During the dirty '30s, plenty of people thought that President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was a socialist when he created programs like the Works Progress Administration, the Public Works Administration and the New Deal in a desperate attempt to pull us out of The Great Depression.
Thus, some people might suggest that a little socialism mixed in is good, too. Except that we don’t see anyone with the levelheadedness of FDR running for office today. Nor do we have that kind of confidence in our government.
The truth is that, in a pure democracy, laws are made directly by the voting majority, leaving the rights of the minority largely unprotected. In a republic, laws are made by representatives chosen by the people and must comply with a constitution that specifically protects the rights of the minority from the will of the majority. Which is great, except that today, we too often seem to exploit that right, in Congress, in the Legislature, and oftentimes through the courts, to obstruct the will of the majority.
Whatever the case, to me there are two words that stand out above all others in the Pledge of Allegiance, and those two words are "indivisible" and "liberty."
As President John F. Kennedy said, “Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe in order to assure the survival and the success of liberty.”
In other words, we, and everyone, everywhere, should be united in our goal to let freedom ring. Because it’s all about freedom.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.