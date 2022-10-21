Kevin Holten: It’s all a matter of perspective

Here’s an interesting thought: What if, when we die and go to heaven, those who are sharing this planet with us right now, or those who have in our lifetimes, will be, for better or worse, considered part of our family?

That’s an easy concept to believe since most of us do a good job of getting along well here on earth and certainly much better than reported. And we can assume that those who are causing wars and starvation and a host of other problems won’t be there.

Of course, this planet has been occupied by many billions of people over the centuries. And it’s too bad if we don’t consider ourselves part of one big family when we go about our day-to-day activities. Or maybe most of us do and we are continually frustrated by those who don’t.

Yet someday, when our lives here come to an end, we’ll understand that concept more clearly and realize what we could have had.

I can remember when I was a little kid and my grandfather, when in his 90s, would talk about how everyone was gone. There was no one left to talk to about the “good ol' days” because he’d outlived them all.

Well, when you get to heaven, you’ll be reunited with a lot of people. And you might have a special affinity toward those who shared this planet with you in your lifetime. Kind of like when you go to a party and look for people to talk to whom you know.

You might even be glad to see people you know who supported a rival football team, people who cut you off in traffic, those who punched you in a bar fight and even girlfriends who broke up with you.

I know, that’s hard to believe right now. But it’s true, simply because you all shared a common existence and memorable moments.

You see, in heaven you might find that people who lived when Abraham Lincoln was president talk differently enough that you might have a hard time understanding them. They won’t understand your use of the word “cool." And people from that era have never even driven an automobile much less know what one is. Nor have they ever surfed the internet.

And yet, in heaven, Sitting Bull might be playing cards with George Custer. And Joe Frazier and Mohammad Ali might be having breakfast together every morning.

Because, let’s face it, only Sitting Bull, George Custer and their associates experienced the battle at the Little Big Horn. Only they know what it was like that day. And only Frazier and Ali were in the boxing ring together on those occasions.

Mr. Dictionary says that the definition of “commonality” is the state of sharing features or attributes. And uses it this way as an example: “A commonality of interest ensures cooperation."

Those people might also, by then, be aware of how short-lived and unimportant their focus was during their time on earth. Just ask a cancer patient who was just given a life-ending prognosis. They could care less about who wins the World Series or the Super Bowl.

Fact is, the important things to them now have a lot more to do with relationships and moments, kindness and togetherness because, as the definition says, commonality ensures cooperation, and peace.