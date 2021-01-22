Kevin Holten: Introducing you to you

Did you know that it’s possible to check in on yourself? Yes, it is. And I’ve figured out how to do it.

Oh sure, that sounds a little weird, but stick with me on this one.

Every year my mother gives everyone in the family a Guidepost daily devotional book to read. And if you read it each day, first thing in the morning, it’s a great way to start the day.

So last year, I decided that each evening I would hand-write notes along the edges of the pages, on what had transpired that particular day. You could say it’s a logging of the day’s highlights. And believe me, it has been quite enlightening, to say the least.

You see, way back when I graduated from eighth grade, my grandfather’s graduation gift to me was a blank journal. He obviously, in his wisdom, thought it’d be a good idea for me to document each day’s activities, along with my profound thoughts. But, of course, I was not disciplined enough to do so then, and it has taken me only a few decades to finally do so now.

At any rate, I held off reading any of my 2020 handwritten notes until January of 2021 so that I would always be reading notes that were at least one year old.

And what is the result? It’s a little like reintroducing myself to myself.