Kevin Holten: Introducing you to you

Did you know that it’s possible to check in on yourself? Yes, it is. And I’ve figured out how to do it.
Oh sure, that sounds a little weird, but stick with me on this one.
Every year my mother gives everyone in the family a Guidepost daily devotional book to read. And if you read it each day, first thing in the morning, it’s a great way to start the day.
So last year, I decided that each evening I would hand-write notes along the edges of the pages, on what had transpired that particular day. You could say it’s a logging of the day’s highlights. And believe me, it has been quite enlightening, to say the least.
You see, way back when I graduated from eighth grade, my grandfather’s graduation gift to me was a blank journal. He obviously, in his wisdom, thought it’d be a good idea for me to document each day’s activities, along with my profound thoughts. But, of course, I was not disciplined enough to do so then, and it has taken me only a few decades to finally do so now.
At any rate, I held off reading any of my 2020 handwritten notes until January of 2021 so that I would always be reading notes that were at least one year old.
And what is the result? It’s a little like reintroducing myself to myself.
In some ways, the same date a year earlier seems like it was eons ago. Few of the notes feel like they were yesterday. And that somehow makes it seem like I’ve milked everything there is to milk out of each day and slowed down the passage of time.
The other thing is that, when I look back at those notes, it’s a little like they were written by somebody else. Or at least someone a little bit different. So, I think it’s safe to say that we change a little over time.
Recently an old girlfriend of mine emailed me a pack of photos from when we were dating, which was immediately after I graduated from college. And looking through those photos has been educational.
First of all, I miss all the people surrounding me with whom I had so much fun. Second, I think back to what my priorities were back then, how shallow they were, and I regret that they aren’t a whole lot less shallow now. And third, it reminds me of the all the stupid things I’ve done since then.
Somehow, when I was younger, I thought I would eventually reach an age where I would have everything figured out. But that never happens, does it? Life is always full of new challenges.
And looking through those photos also reminded me of all the great things that have happened since then, the wonderful people I’ve met and the chapters that I’ve lived through. Thus, getting those photos was a little like having my life flash before my eyes.
Author and playwright Sholem Aleichem said that life is a dream for the wise, a game for the fool, a comedy for the rich and a tragedy for the poor.
But the apostle Paul said that life doesn’t have to be a tragedy for anyone, no matter what.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.