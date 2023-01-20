Kevin Holten: I remember when

Do you have a lot of memories? Of course, that depends on how old you are. But let’s say that you’ve at least reached your fifth decade on this planet. Then you should have an abundance of memories, just like I do.

Still, there’s something special about memories because you share most of them with others. And those other people reinforce them, add to them and treasure them just like you do.

But I’m not just talking about those memories that you share with family, friends, teammates, classmates and others who are close to you. I’m talking about memories that you share with all of America, for example.

And again, depending on your age, some of these things will seem so common that you wonder why I am even mentioning them. But the fact is, things have changed a lot in a very short time, and there are a lot of younger people who have no clue that these things ever existed.

For example, how many people who are currently alive remember that when you pulled into a gas station you waited for someone to come out and fill your tank, wash every one of your windows and check your fluids and your oil? It was called service with a smile.

How many remember that cartoons were mostly only on Saturday morning, starting at 8 a.m., and you were sitting in front of the TV by 7:40 waiting for the broadcast signal to start?

Plus, how many of you got up especially early, before school, to watch NASA launch a manned spacecraft from Cape Canaveral in Florida, just because it was such an amazing thing?

And how many of you remember when you couldn’t wear jeans to school? The best meal at school was slushburgers with pop. And your parents taught you how to drive, instead of a driver’s education course doing it for them.

Speaking of that, my dad not only taught us how to drive, but when you did so, you were expected to be considerate of those people riding with you. In other words, don’t start or stop too fast and don’t take sharp turns. Plus, you need to be able to drive with a clutch.

And do you remember those clanking steam pipes in your old school, the smell of polish on creaky wood floors, looking to see how far the big hand on the clock had moved every 10 minutes and having teachers almost as old as your grandparents?

Do you also remember rosy red dripping noses after winter recess? And a coat room full of rubber overshoes, wet mittens and wet overcoats, and sitting at your desk in wet pants because you played tackle football in the snow?

And do you remember how big and old the big kids looked at the time, and how young they look to you now? Or how you didn’t really care if it snowed 3 feet or if you had to wear a snowmask outside because you were just going to have fun in it anyway.

But mostly do you remember that because you had less you enjoyed it more? Because you knew less, you couldn’t wait to learn more? And most importantly, because you knew it wasn’t all about you, you felt grateful more.