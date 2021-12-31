Kevin Holten: I missed Christmas this year, almost

Have you ever missed Christmas? Perhaps you have, especially if you’ve served in the military overseas.

For example, if you served in the U.S. Army in World War II during the Battle of the Bulge, you may have missed Christmas.

You see, the Battle of the Bulge was a major German last-ditch offensive on the Western Front that took place from Dec. 16, 1944, to Jan. 25, 1945.

The Germans' attack ultimately involved 450,000 men; over 1,500 tanks, tank destroyers, and assault guns; 2,600 artillery pieces; and over 1,000 combat aircraft, as well as large numbers of other armored fighting vehicles.

For the Americans, out of 610,000 troops, 89,000 became casualties and some 19,000 were killed. As it turned out, the "Bulge" was the largest and bloodiest single battle fought by the United States in World War II and the third-deadliest military campaign in American history.

If you were there at the time defending our nation, you may have missed Christmas.

Meanwhile, my reason for missing Christmas was much less lethal and was caused not by war, but by my “busy-ness."

Fact is, in early December each year I typically go to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, which lasts for 10 days. And in the midst of that, I sneak over to the Los Angeles area to visit my son and his family that, with small kids, sometimes makes it back to North Dakota for Christmas and sometimes not. This year was a "not."

Because of that and because I know that I will be at my sister's Turtle Mountain horse ranch 7 miles north of Bottineau on Christmas Eve and Day with sisters, parents, nieces and nephews and their kids, I don’t always put up a Christmas tree at my little ranch home south of Dickinson, which was the case this year.

So I departed from Dickinson on a sunny, snowless Christmas Eve day and got to about Taylor on Interstate 94 when one of my sisters called and said that starting somewhere north of Bismarck, the roads, thanks to a freezing evening rainfall, are mimicking a skating rink.

So, slightly depressed, I turn around and mentally prepare to spend Christmas Eve alone at home, hoping to once again depart for Bottineau early Christmas morning, only to then be greeted at sunrise by 4 inches of new snow on the ground.

Nevertheless, I depart for Bottineau on a snow-covered I-94 hoping conditions will improve the farther east I get. But they get worse. And I’m told that ice still covers many patches of highway from Max north and especially on Highway 5 west of Bottineau. So once again, slightly depressed, I turn around and mentally prepare to spend Christmas Day alone.

Now, it wasn’t a bad day. And, in fact, it was restful and cozy. But it wasn’t the same. In fact, you could say that I technically missed Christmas.

However, days later I was reading a book titled "Spirit-Filled Jesus" by Mark Driscoll and I read this: “Unmarried. Poor. Young. Pregnant with God. Mary had a lot to worry about. But rather than worrying, Mary started worshiping. She sang: My soul magnifies the Lord. And her spirit and the Holy Spirit intersected to worship.”

And it was then that I realized, you can never miss Christmas.

Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.

