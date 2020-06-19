Kevin Holten: Hollywood’s contribution to prejudice

I wonder if there is a bigger contributor to the issue of prejudice in America than Hollywood. And I’m not just talking about racial prejudice.
Let’s face it, Hollywood is part of an industry with too much influence. And as such, they mostly care about one thing and that’s money.
While chasing the almighty dollar, they’ve always been, and are even more so today, off track. Never mind that they haven’t produced any new movie classics lately. That’s not the point. The real point is that what they do produce is so often an inaccurate depiction.
At the same time, what entity is more important than Hollywood? Simply because they have the power to drive mass opinion like no other industry. That’s their gift and yet, on so many occasions, they’ve improperly used it, both intentionally and unintentionally, in favor of profit.
And when I talk about Hollywood, I am not only referring to movie makers and television producers. I am also lumping in network news and more. They are all entertainment entities in search of ratings and profits.
When it comes to this discussion, I am not an expert. But I’m also not an uninformed bystander. Because, at one point or another throughout my career, I’ve met with the major networks in New York. And I currently produce two television series for RFD-TV and the Cowboy Channel. So technically I’m one of them, trying his best not to be.
One need only remember how Hollywood used to wrongly depict Indians in their Westerns. And in the '80s and early '90s, every cowboy was assumed to be a simpleton, every football player was considered a dunce, fathers were supposed to be treated with disrespect, like Homer Simpson, and every black American was an inner-city drug dealer.
But no, like in anything, not all of Hollywood is bad. And so, it’s not remotely fair to dump the blame on them.
Yet in so many ways we’ve been brainwashed by television. For example, just because a product is advertised on television doesn’t mean that it’s the best product in that category. It just means that it has the best financial backing.
And yes, I saw plenty of prejudice against people of all colors in Los Angeles when I lived there. And I experienced plenty of prejudice against me simply because I was a white male. Then again, in many places there I witnessed boundless racial harmony, where race was considered a complete nonissue. And son’s friends and families come from every part of the globe and we love them all.
Nevertheless, this latest campaign against prejudice, whether perfect or imperfect, no matter what, brings attention to something that begs to finally be solved. Especially if it is a movement that draws attention to the prejudices of all types, the stereotypes, and the judging of books by their cover.
After all, the Good Lord told us that we are to love one another, and it wasn’t a request. It was a strict order meant to protect us all. And we are not to wait for the other guy to do it first. We’re expected to take the lead.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
