Kevin Holten: Hollywood’s contribution to prejudice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I wonder if there is a bigger contributor to the issue of prejudice in America than Hollywood. And I’m not just talking about racial prejudice.

Let’s face it, Hollywood is part of an industry with too much influence. And as such, they mostly care about one thing and that’s money.

While chasing the almighty dollar, they’ve always been, and are even more so today, off track. Never mind that they haven’t produced any new movie classics lately. That’s not the point. The real point is that what they do produce is so often an inaccurate depiction.

At the same time, what entity is more important than Hollywood? Simply because they have the power to drive mass opinion like no other industry. That’s their gift and yet, on so many occasions, they’ve improperly used it, both intentionally and unintentionally, in favor of profit.

And when I talk about Hollywood, I am not only referring to movie makers and television producers. I am also lumping in network news and more. They are all entertainment entities in search of ratings and profits.