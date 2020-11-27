Kevin Holten: History often repeats itself

Have you ever heard it said that history repeats itself? I’m sure you have. In some ways, this might be an example:
In 1876, the two major candidates running for president were Rutherford B. Hayes, a Republican, and Samuel J. Tilden, a Democrat.
The first election returns indicated a victory for Tilden, who had won the popular vote with 4,284,020 votes to Hayes' 4,036,572. But Tilden's 184 electoral votes -- the votes that would decide the presidency -- were still one short of a majority, while Hayes' 165 electoral votes left him 20 ballots away.
Meanwhile, the votes of three Southern states and one Western state still had not been counted. And the 20 electoral votes remaining in dispute were one from Oregon and 19 from the three Southern states that still retained Republican-controlled electoral boards -- Florida (4), Louisiana (8) and South Carolina (7).
What complicated the matter was that Democrats in these states were reported to have won the state elections mostly by utilizing violence and fraud. And both parties claimed victory.
So the Republicans, who still held a majority on the electoral boards that would certify the election results, claimed that Hayes was elected because the Democrats used fraud, violence and intimidation in the Southern states. And they "threw out" enough Democratic votes for Hayes to win in all three states.
In Oregon, Hayes had clearly won but the Democratic governor had managed to confuse things by sending one elector in Tilden's favor. The Electoral College controversy would drag on for months, not reaching resolution until almost the eve of the scheduled inauguration on March 5, 1877.
To break the deadlock, Congress appointed an Electoral Commission made up of five senators, five members of the House of Representatives, and five Supreme Court justices. Still, Congress originally hoped to have seven, and the deadlock was finally broken when Southern Democrats agreed to support Hayes' claim for the presidency if he would agree to end Reconstruction.
As it turned out, membership of the commission ultimately consisted of eight Republicans and seven Democrats. And the Commission voted along straight party lines 8 to 7 to accept all of Hayes' electoral votes and reject the Democrats' claims.
The night before President Grant's term expired, the Senate announced Hayes had been elected president. But, the deadlock was actually broken, creatively, behind closed doors when Southern Democrats agreed to support Hayes' claim for the presidency if he would support increased funding for Southern internal improvements and agree to end Reconstruction, thus guaranteeing home rule -- meaning white control -- in the South.
Therefore, Hayes became president and the Southern Democrats could reverse with impunity the gains that Blacks had made during Reconstruction. What then followed was the creation of Jim Crow laws that officially created segregation, the ramifications for which we are still paying today.
In other words, they diverted slightly from the ultimate principles of the Constitution, and elected to resolve the situation in their own creative way.
So today, in an effort to learn from history, we might want to adhere to something Abraham Lincoln once said: “We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.”
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
