Kevin Holten: History often repeats itself

In Oregon, Hayes had clearly won but the Democratic governor had managed to confuse things by sending one elector in Tilden's favor. The Electoral College controversy would drag on for months, not reaching resolution until almost the eve of the scheduled inauguration on March 5, 1877.

To break the deadlock, Congress appointed an Electoral Commission made up of five senators, five members of the House of Representatives, and five Supreme Court justices. Still, Congress originally hoped to have seven, and the deadlock was finally broken when Southern Democrats agreed to support Hayes' claim for the presidency if he would agree to end Reconstruction.

As it turned out, membership of the commission ultimately consisted of eight Republicans and seven Democrats. And the Commission voted along straight party lines 8 to 7 to accept all of Hayes' electoral votes and reject the Democrats' claims.

The night before President Grant's term expired, the Senate announced Hayes had been elected president. But, the deadlock was actually broken, creatively, behind closed doors when Southern Democrats agreed to support Hayes' claim for the presidency if he would support increased funding for Southern internal improvements and agree to end Reconstruction, thus guaranteeing home rule -- meaning white control -- in the South.