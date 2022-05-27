Kevin Holten: Heroes of the world

Is there another country, in its short history, that has done a better job of feeding itself and the world than America?

And think of the turmoil in the world that has been avoided thanks to America’s efforts, not just in defending so many parts of the world, but in feeding so many parts of the world.

It is truly a miraculous effort, and I thought you might like to learn a little through statistics provided by the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture’s Food and Farm Facts book (2021 edition).

For example, did you know that 2 million farms dot America’s rural landscape, and 98% are operated by families -- individuals, family partnerships or family corporations?

And that one U.S. farm feeds 166 people annually in the U.S. and abroad. In fact, the global population is expected to increase by 2.2 billion by 2050, which means the world’s farmers will have to grow about 70% more food than what is now produced.

In addition, about 11% of U.S. farmers are serving or have served in the military. Cattle and calves, corn, and soybeans are the top three U.S. farm products. Eighty-six percent of U.S. agricultural products are produced on family farms or ranches. And farming accounts for about 1% of the U.S. gross domestic product.

But sadly, after accounting for input costs, farmers and ranchers receive only 8 cents out of every dollar spent on food at home and away from home. The rest goes for costs beyond the farm gate: wages and materials for production, processing, marketing, transportation and distribution.

In 2018, $139.6 billion worth of American agricultural products were exported around the world. The United States sells more food and fiber to world markets than we import, creating a positive agricultural trade balance.

One-fourth of all farmers are beginning farmers (in business less than 10 years); their average age is 46. About 8% of U.S. farms market foods locally through direct-to-consumer or intermediated sales.

Americans enjoy a food supply that is abundant, affordable and among the world’s safest, thanks in large part to the efficiency and productivity of America’s farm and ranch families.

Meanwhile, the pounds of feed (grain, forage, etc.) a dairy cow needs to eat to produce 100 pounds of milk has decreased by more than 40% on average in the last 40 years. While 1 acre of land can grow a variety of crops, including 50,000 pounds of strawberries or 2,784 pounds (46.4 bushels) of wheat.

Farm programs typically cost each American just pennies per meal and account for less than one-half of 1% of the total U.S. budget. And the number of farm operators of Spanish, Hispanic or Latino origin is higher than ever, up 13% to 112,451. Plus, there are more Black farm operators (45,508, up 2%).

More than half of America’s farmers intentionally provide habitat for wildlife. Deer, moose, birds and other species have shown significant population increases for decades.

One day’s production for a high-producing dairy cow yields 4.8 pounds of butter, 8.7 gallons of ice cream or 10.5 pounds of cheese. And careful stewardship by America’s food producers has spurred a 34% decline in erosion of cropland by wind and water since 1982.

The fact is, farm and ranch families comprise less than 2% of the U.S. population, but they are the most important part of the population. And they deserve our respect.

Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.

