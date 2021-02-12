Kevin Holten: Gratitude is king

Are you happy? If not, why not?
According to Mr. Dictionary, the definition of the word happy is the state of being happy. Is that really a definition? Can you define a word using the same word?
Isn’t that like saying the definition of the word cold is the state of being cold? Or the definition of being uneasy is the state of being uneasy? Doesn’t that leave us still wondering what cold and uneasy are? And thus, doesn’t that leave us wondering what being happy is?
You could even say it opens the door to the possibility that, if you’re not happy, the problem might not be that you’re not happy. It could mean that you don’t know what being happy is.
That’s absurd, you say. Everybody knows what being happy is. But do they?
Sometimes I wonder if we shouldn’t just eliminate the word happy from the dictionary altogether and replace it with the word, gratitude. Because isn’t it impossible to be happy without being grateful?
That, to me, is a formula as permanent as one plus one equals two. You plus gratitude equals happiness.
Do you know who the most famous happy person of all time is? It’s the apostle Paul. And that’s because, from prison, he said that he could be happy in any circumstance, simply because he was so grateful for the promise of eternal life that he’d been given.
That must mean one thing: Gratitude is very powerful. In fact, according to Mr. Dictionary, gratitude is the quality of being thankful with the readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness.
Do you realize what that definition is saying? It’s saying that when you are grateful, not only are you thankful, but you also feel compelled to return kindness. So I wonder if gratitude isn’t the greatest invention on earth.
Ancient Roman statesman Marcus Tullius Cicero once said that gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues, but the parent of all the others. In other words, gratitude is a foundation for all that is good.
Actress Doris Day said that gratitude is riches. Complaint is poverty.
Kind of makes you think that if you start your day making a list of what you are grateful for, it might just set you up for a pretty good day, no matter what.
American clergyman and activist Henry Ward Beecher said that gratitude is the fairest blossom which springs from the soul. He meant that gratitude starts deep and stirs you to act, out of love.
In his book entitled "Happiness," Randy Alcorn says that researchers have found that circumstances contribute 10% to our happiness. Our internal makeup, including temperament, can account for 50%. And the final 40% is entirely within our control -- our choices, behaviors, and thoughts.
He says we can control our thoughts and that they are not foreign invaders against which we have no defense. So those who believe they can’t help the way they think and feel are simply wrong.
Personally, I think that gratitude outweighs any negatives by at least 10-to-1. Gratitude is like Superman, but then, even Superman has one weakness. And that weakness is kryptonite.
Gratitude, too, has a weakness. It’s a sense of entitlement. And it can make you very unhappy.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.