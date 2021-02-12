Kevin Holten: Gratitude is king

Are you happy? If not, why not?

According to Mr. Dictionary, the definition of the word happy is the state of being happy. Is that really a definition? Can you define a word using the same word?

Isn’t that like saying the definition of the word cold is the state of being cold? Or the definition of being uneasy is the state of being uneasy? Doesn’t that leave us still wondering what cold and uneasy are? And thus, doesn’t that leave us wondering what being happy is?

You could even say it opens the door to the possibility that, if you’re not happy, the problem might not be that you’re not happy. It could mean that you don’t know what being happy is.

That’s absurd, you say. Everybody knows what being happy is. But do they?

Sometimes I wonder if we shouldn’t just eliminate the word happy from the dictionary altogether and replace it with the word, gratitude. Because isn’t it impossible to be happy without being grateful?

That, to me, is a formula as permanent as one plus one equals two. You plus gratitude equals happiness.