Kevin Holten: Give me liberty or give me death

Do you know who Patrick Henry was? Basically, he was an attorney who served as the governor of Virginia twice, from 1776-79 and from 1784-86, among other things.

He became famous prior to that, when he represented the legislature in a case against a bunch of preachers. You see, in that day and age, instead of sending preachers a check in the mail, they were given 16,000 pounds of tobacco per year for their services.

That is until 1758, when the price of a pound of tobacco tripled from 2 cents a pound to 6 cents, and that’s when Virginia’s colonial representatives decided to change the law and cap the preachers' pay at 2 cents no matter what.

Of course, America was just a British colony at that time, and good ol' King George III came along and vetoed the law. And that’s when it got complicated because those folks from Virginia, who weren’t that fond of Georgie anyway, didn’t exactly like him meddling in their affairs -- especially when it came to their No. 1 commodity, tobacco, and the backbone of their economy.

So that’s when Patrick Henry said that King George III, by disallowing the new legislation, had overstepped his bounds, degenerated into a tyrant and was thereby forfeiting all rights to his subjects' obedience.