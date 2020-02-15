Kevin Holten: Getting ready for second chances

Do you believe in second chances? I do. And third, and fourth and 10th.
If you don’t, you should. Because nothing ever really happens the first time. For example, Thomas Edison didn’t get that first light bulb to glare until he’d spent tons and tons of investors' money and tried it over and over and over. In fact, he once said that he’d not failed. He’d just found 10,000 ways that don't work.
Expectation is, after all, one of the biggest enemies of success. We expect to succeed the first time. Or our boss and coach or wife expects us to succeed the first time. But we rarely do. So come on, give it another chance and keep giving others another chance.
If you grew up where I did, you learned about second chances very early on. Because in my little hometown, there wasn’t an endless supply of anything, except maybe love and support.
You see, if we wanted to have a good basketball team, we had to develop as players. Because there wasn’t an endless supply of young men to choose from. So, you better get better or go nowhere. And you better help each other get better because in the end, you have to do it together anyway. Nobody succeeds on their own at anything.
Jim Plunkett was a Rose Bowl quarterback from Stanford University who, after being drafted by the New England Patriots, was a total failure. He was then picked up by the Oakland Raiders, sat on the bench a for a long time, and then when quarterback Dan Pastorini broke his leg, Plunkett went in and on to lead the Raiders to a couple of Super Bowl victories.
Meanwhile, life doesn’t clear a path for you just because you come from a disadvantaged situation. After all, Jim Plunkett had two blind parents, and life didn’t give him any breaks.
Then again, sometimes you’re a failure because of the environment you’re in. You are just not the right piece for that puzzle. And then, you still might need to go through that bad experience in order to become a winning piece for another puzzle.
In his book titled "All In," Mark Batterson says that failure is the fertilizer that grows character. And character sustains success, so that it doesn’t backfire. Success without any failure is like a plant without any roots or a building without any foundation. Failure is the substructure that supports the superstructure of success.
If that’s the case, then I feel like I must have a really good foundation. In fact, I must have a super superstructure because I’ve accumulated more than one lifetime worth of failure and perhaps you have, too. But at least we didn’t hide in a corner. I think anyone who hasn’t hid in a corner can consider their life a success.
And Thomas Edison also said something else that you can tell he learned from the school of hard knocks. He said that the most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.
Seems so simple, doesn’t it? To succeed, all you have to do is try one more time. Really?
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.