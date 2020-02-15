Kevin Holten: Getting ready for second chances

Do you believe in second chances? I do. And third, and fourth and 10th.

If you don’t, you should. Because nothing ever really happens the first time. For example, Thomas Edison didn’t get that first light bulb to glare until he’d spent tons and tons of investors' money and tried it over and over and over. In fact, he once said that he’d not failed. He’d just found 10,000 ways that don't work.

Expectation is, after all, one of the biggest enemies of success. We expect to succeed the first time. Or our boss and coach or wife expects us to succeed the first time. But we rarely do. So come on, give it another chance and keep giving others another chance.

If you grew up where I did, you learned about second chances very early on. Because in my little hometown, there wasn’t an endless supply of anything, except maybe love and support.

You see, if we wanted to have a good basketball team, we had to develop as players. Because there wasn’t an endless supply of young men to choose from. So, you better get better or go nowhere. And you better help each other get better because in the end, you have to do it together anyway. Nobody succeeds on their own at anything.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}