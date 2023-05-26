Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Can people get younger with time? The answer is yes. I’ve seen it happen if only for an instant.

Of course, in 2008, actor Brad Pitt starred in the movie “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button." And that movie tells the story of a baby that was born looking like an old man. He is then taken in by a nurse at an old folks home, and over the years, as he gets "older" he appears to get younger.

Now, you may be getting older yourself and hate the aches and pains that accompany that. But as this movie reveals, getting younger with time is not necessarily the answer either, because it is fraught with problems.

After all, you outlive everyone you know and care about. And with time you’ll do just about everything you ever wanted to do and then, especially mentally, it’s time to move on.

But would you rather start life out as a baby and get old? Or as an old man or woman who eventually becomes a baby?

And aging can be a wonderful thing if you tend to do things that people your age don’t normally do. Plus, you can be a wealth of knowledge and a great example to so many.

Right now, if you are in the cattle industry, you know that this is branding season in North Dakota. And what you may not know is that branding has less to do with actual branding than it has to do with checking on the health status of calves. Which means, giving them their shots and then giving them back to their mothers to spend a nice leisurely summer in the pasture.

It’s a lot like taking your newborn child to the doctor for the first time.

Meanwhile, if you have some cowboy abilities, you can literally help out at multiple brandings a week if you can swing it. Just be sure to bring your horse, some gloves, some energy, and expect to be served tasty vittles when the job is done.

This year I’ve once again been accompanying Rex Cook to multiple brandings. He, of course, is a 95-year-old, North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame inductee who is still hopping on the back of horses and swinging a mean rope at brandings.

Recently, at Gary Tescher’s branding, a half hour north of Beach, one of the attendees approached Mr. Cook, after he’d roped at least 50 calves, and said, “I want to shake the hand of a 95-year-old calf roper because I don’t think I’ll ever have that opportunity again.”

That is until next year when Rex is 96.

But this is where the part about getting younger comes in. Because, let’s face it, although Rex isn’t moving around quite as fast as he once did, and even though it looks like Father Time is finally catching up with him a bit, the fact is, once he’s sitting in that saddle, I swear he gets younger by at least 30 years.

It is literally a transformation. Where suddenly, this 95-year-old man is one of the best ropers in the pen. Smooth as silk and watched by everyone there.

It reminds me of when comedian George Burns said that you can't help getting older, but you don't have to get old.