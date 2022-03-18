Kevin Holten: Getting a jump on Easter

If over 500 people saw you rob a bank, how do you think your trial would go? Would there be any doubt that you would be going to jail? I think not.

I say that because Easter is coming in a month. And the Bible says that Jesus Christ was definitely set up and murdered by the political powers of the day, they being Pharisees and Sadducees, and then buried. But it also says that he came back to life on the third day.

Now, how do we know that he came back to life? One reason is because over 500 people saw him, live and in person. Case closed.

Now, those political powers said that his coming back to life didn’t happen. And who can blame them because, of course, Jesus was very popular with the general public, and that political swamp thought his popularity would undermine their power. So they did away with him, they thought.

Meanwhile billions upon billions of people over the centuries still believe those original 500 witnesses. Then again, why would they lie? It’s not like they were getting an Easter bonus if they did.

So now we celebrate that resurrection in a big way. Not because it was the world’s greatest magic act but because, as the Bible said, Jesus took all of our sins on his back, past, present and future and flushed them down the toilet.

I guess that’s why, when I was a kid, my parents made Easter out to be just as big as Christmas. We all got brand new clothes, went to Easter sunrise church service and then the regular Easter Sunday service, had an Easter egg hunt, got a big basket of candy, got together with extended family and got Monday off from school, hallelujah.

It was a big event, right up there with celebrating your own birthday.

I say that because this year a friend of mine’s birthday happens to fall on Easter Sunday. And she can pretty much count on that happening, if my math is correct, a total of one time in her lifetime.

Almost all of the rest of us will never have that happen to us. We will never share our greatest day with the greatest day ever, on earth.

Then there are also those who are actually born on Easter Day and you could say they have the honor of sharing that day with millions of “reborns.” And yet, they may never celebrate another birthday on Easter Sunday again in their lifetime.

Typically on Easter Sunday there are Easter lilies everywhere. And why is that? Maybe it’s because, as American essayist, lecturer, philosopher, abolitionist and poet Ralph Waldo Emerson said, it’s because the earth laughs in flowers.

Country music star Reba McEntire says that Easter is very important to her because it is a second chance. Actually it's way more than that; it’s countless second chances.

American humorist Evan Esar said that Easter is the only time when it’s OK for us to put all of our eggs in one basket. And Pope John Paul II said that there is no reason to ever despair because we are the Easter people and hallelujah is our song.

But maybe Jesus Christ summed it up best when he said, “I am the resurrection and the life.”

Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.

