Kevin Holten: Get out of the way

Are you a workaholic? Or maybe you are a perfectionist.

Then again, maybe you are just a bad delegator and you think that only you can do it right. And so you add it to your lengthy list of “to do's” that you never get done because you don’t have time.

The result is that you then carry a pile of guilt around, thinking you are a loser for not finishing things. Or your wife or neighbor or boss is bugging you about the things that never get done and it adds stress to your life.

Or maybe you say things like “someday we’ll have this” or “someday we’ll go there” and that someday never comes and that’s primarily because you don’t have time to focus on the “someday” thing.

What’s the solution? Get out of the way.

You see, I read something this week that was very eye-opening in the Guideposts devotional book. It said, “Take a day or two each week and tell everyone you’re off duty.”

It sounds so simple, doesn’t it? But in our workaholic society, it is a profound thought.

The world is full of talented people. Many of them are much more talented than you are, especially when it comes to certain things. After all, everyone has a gift. And it’s everyone’s job to discover that gift or gifts and fulfill your role in this world.

I am not a mechanic or a fixer-upper. I am a writer, graphic designer, producer of events and an interviewer for our television shows. Those are my gifts. And just like you, I need others to help in other areas and that’s because we are all members of a team.

A couple of friends of mine died suddenly, very recently. And when that happens, you quickly realize the impact that they’ve had on your life and the lives of others. It’s as if you’ve had blinders taken off and you immediately see and feel how they’ll be missed and the voids that they had so successfully filled.

I told someone that it’s a little like walking in the wind and then the wind stops and suddenly those friends are not there to keep you from falling anymore, and it’s up to you to brace yourself and you wonder if you can.

But the point is, those friends were there for a reason and you let them step in and you also need to let others step in.

At the risk of sounding “preachy,” I’m going to tell you about some other things I learned from that Guideposts book. It said, in essence, “It’s hard to go off duty, but sometimes it’s time to let God step in.” In other words, designate a day for God to do the work.

You see, in many ways life is all about being in rhythm. It’s like an orchestra in concert and oftentimes, by doing too much, we are like a sour note in the trombone section.

And yes, as that book also said, it’s hard to go off duty, to relax and trust the Good Lord. But sometimes you are just in the way. So get out of the way because sometimes less is more.

Or as it says in Exodus 14:14, “The Lord will fight for you and you have only to be silent.”

Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.

