How many times have you heard this? “Well, if I had invested $5,000 in that 10 acres 30 years ago, I’d be worth millions today.”

When you hear that, don’t you just want to say, “Well, why didn’t you?”

“Oh, I didn’t have the money at the time,” is the typical answer.

Well then, why didn’t you bring in some partners? Or if the opportunity was that great, why wouldn’t you bring your friends in so that they could benefit too?

Oh sure, it was a gamble at the time, and you couldn’t have predicted the outcome, but if you don’t pursue the opportunity you can’t win. That’s just a fact of life.

You get out what you put in. And if you think achievement is going to be easy, think again. In life, there is no such thing as playing it safe. Because, as they say, if you’re not moving forward, you’re moving backward.

And yes, it is important that you study the situation, pray about it and make a sound decision. But even when you do that, you are still not going to have all the answers. And no matter what, you are going to have to rely on faith.

Now, I’m no preacher and far from it, but take Jesus’ “Parable of the Talents” in the 25th chapter of Matthew in the Bible. Jesus tells the story of a rich man who has three servants. He gives each servant an amount of money based upon that man's ability to steward and care for the money.

The first steward is given five talents, the second is given two talents and the third is given one. The master told them to care for his money, and the first two servants used the talents to trade and gain profit. And they returned to their master with double the talents.

The third servant was fearful and hid the one talent he was trusted with, returning just the one talent back to his master. Then the master scolded him, saying that he should have invested the money and at least received interest.

What was Jesus saying? There is no playing it safe. You go for the win, or you don’t go at all.

Victoria Hope is a British TV and radio personality, journalist and published author who said taking risks doesn't mean shirking responsibility, it means embracing possibilities.

Twelfth-century Jewish philosopher Moses ben Maimon said the risk of a wrong decision is preferable to the terror of indecision. And, as I’ve mentioned before, President John F. Kennedy said that there are risks and costs to action. But they are far less than the long-range risks of comfortable inaction.

I read a suggestion the other day and I think that if America lived by this, most of our problems would disappear. It came from author Mark Batterson in his book "All In," and he said this:

“Set God-sized goals. Pursue God-ordained passions. Go after a dream that is destined to fail without divine intervention. Keep making mistakes. Stop pointing out problems and become part of the solution.”

Then he said, “Stop repeating the past and start creating the future. Stop playing it safe and start taking risks. Expand your horizons. Accumulate experiences. Enjoy the journey. Find every excuse to celebrate everything you can.”

And live like today is the first day and the last day of your life.