Kevin Holten: Future of agriculture is a concern for us all

Would you like to know what’s going to happen tomorrow and the next day?
Well, unfortunately or fortunately, only God knows that. And yet, I do have an opinion of what might happen, based upon information that I have gathered.
No, I can’t tell you if North Korea and Iran are going to master the nuclear formula and blow up the world. And I can’t tell you who’s going to be president in 2024. But I can tell you about the future of agriculture.
And here it is: The family farm and ranch are doomed. In 10 years they’ll all be gone.
And who will be affected? Every one of us will be. And how do I know? I know because, not only is nobody fighting for them, but so many are fighting against them.
In fact, right now, agriculture is in the midst of a war.
You see, we’ve been interviewing farmers and ranchers for a couple of months now for a television subseries we are producing for RFD-TV and the COWBOY CHANNEL that is titled, “Cattle Industry Today.”
In the process we’ve interviewed numerous ranchers, cattle buyers, stockyard’s owners, auctioneers, meat packers and more who are affiliated with the cattle industry in Nebraska, Texas, Oklahoma, Montana, California, North Dakota, Arizona, and Utah, (so far), with more to come.
And what is their prognosis? It’s this: Ranchers and farmer’s costs are escalating rapidly. Their profits are dwindling. Left wingers are trying mightily to eliminate beef and meat consumption and attempting to enact legislation to make that happen. And on top of all that, you can throw in a drought that might just prove to be the cherry on top.
It’s a grim forecast. Is it too far-fetched? They don’t think so.
And if you live in the city you’re asking, “Why should I care?” Well, first of all, because it affects your food supply. And it eliminates the option for the greatest lifestyle that exists on this planet.
Do you want a few mega entities that team with the government to control your food supply so that you can stand in food lines on certain days to get your weekly food rations? If the family farm and ranch are gone, that’s exactly what can happen. And worse than that, there are those that are working towards making that happen.
It’s a nice way to control a population, isn’t it? Just simply control people’s food supply. And not just in America. If you control America’s food production, you might just control the world.
You see, the family farm and ranch are the foundation of life on this planet. And their production levels have never been higher and more efficient than they are today. But they’re not making any money. And how long can that last?
Look at it this way. Right now it’s the government that controls our oil and natural gas supply. Do you want them to also control our food supply?
We just interviewed an aging cattleman in Utah. Some big wig came to him and offered untold millions to buy his land. Given the current state of agriculture, how could he refuse? And so you have the continuation of a few owning a lot.
The ag war is this country’s number one problem, because, if ag doesn’t win, we lose the one thing that we most cherish: Our freedom.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.