Kevin Holten: Future of agriculture is a concern for us all

And what is their prognosis? It’s this: Ranchers and farmer’s costs are escalating rapidly. Their profits are dwindling. Left wingers are trying mightily to eliminate beef and meat consumption and attempting to enact legislation to make that happen. And on top of all that, you can throw in a drought that might just prove to be the cherry on top.

It’s a grim forecast. Is it too far-fetched? They don’t think so.

And if you live in the city you’re asking, “Why should I care?” Well, first of all, because it affects your food supply. And it eliminates the option for the greatest lifestyle that exists on this planet.

Do you want a few mega entities that team with the government to control your food supply so that you can stand in food lines on certain days to get your weekly food rations? If the family farm and ranch are gone, that’s exactly what can happen. And worse than that, there are those that are working towards making that happen.

It’s a nice way to control a population, isn’t it? Just simply control people’s food supply. And not just in America. If you control America’s food production, you might just control the world.