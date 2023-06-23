Have you had any close calls in life? And if so, what do you attribute your survival to?

I’m thinking about close calls because a little rain, wind and hailstorm streaked through here last night at the Lone Tree Ranch south of Dickinson, and picked up a few things and tossed them around.

It just so happened that the cattle had been hauled out to pastures yesterday and so, when a couple of little buildings got tossed around the nearby pasture, nothing landed on them.

I don’t know if we attribute that to dumb luck, fate or the Good Lord Above. Because, let’s face it, bad things happen to people in storms across this country from time to time. And it’s hard to figure out the purpose of Mother Nature’s destruction when it comes.

One time I was driving to a rodeo in Arizona from Southern California at 6:30 a.m. in pouring rain on a very busy freeway. And suddenly I hydroplaned in the fast lane and spun out of control across six lanes, smashed into a retainer wall and somehow miraculously was not hit by oncoming traffic, nor did I get a scratch.

And yet, on the other side of the freeway, going the other way, a nurse, on her way to work, did the same thing and was killed.

I don’t know why I survived and she didn’t. And I could overthink the mystery of it to death for weeks and still not come up with an answer.

Meanwhile, did you know that on Jan. 24, 1961, at the height of the Cold War, an American B-52 bomber carrying two nuclear bombs was flying over Goldsboro, North Carolina, and had a catastrophic failure in one of its wings?

The plane began to break apart and two nuclear bombs were released. The parachute of one of the bombs opened and guided it safely to the ground but the other bomb's chute didn't open, and it landed with enough force that the impact armed the weapon, bringing it extremely close to detonating.

Had the bomb detonated it is estimated that the blast would have sent thermal radiation spreading more than 15 miles and would have probably killed over 60,000 people. But for some reason it didn’t detonate, and if it had the situation would have been overanalyzed to death and the search would have immediately been underway for who was to blame.

In 2005, the Japanese company Mizuho Securities attempted to sell one share in J-Com on the Tokyo Stock Exchange for around $6,730. But a typing error meant that 610,000 shares were listed for just a penny each.

Although the typo was spotted almost immediately, the broker was unable to cancel the order due to a flaw in the way the TSE handled such requests. The mistake meant that the company lost an estimated $343 million at the time of the event, prompting several executives to resign for the botched trade.

Life is a mystery.

American novelist Anne Lamott once said that she did not at all understand the mystery of grace -- only that it meets us where we are but does not leave us where it found us.

Meanwhile, Neal Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, once said that mystery creates wonder and wonder is the basis of man's desire to understand.