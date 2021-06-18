Kevin Holten: Facts you’ve never heard

Do you like interesting facts? Well, here are a few.
There are 7.8 billion people on this planet and, as a result, there are countless interesting stories that our mass media chooses to ignore.
For example, did you know that, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, just over 96% of the world's water is held in its oceans?
However, that's primarily saltwater. To find the bulk of the world's freshwater you need to go to the North and South Poles, because 68.7% of our freshwater is encased in ice caps, permanent snow and glaciers.
And did you know that the fastest gust of wind ever recorded on Earth was 253 mph?
Back in 1996, a tropical cyclone named Olivia hit off the Coast of Barrow Island in Australia with such a force that it broke the previous wind record of 231 mph set in Mount Washington, New Hampshire, back in 1934.
And did you also know that dentistry is the oldest profession in the world?
Research conducted by the University of Bologna, Italy, on a 14,000-year-old skull found that "one rotten tooth in the jaw had been deliberately scoured and scraped with a tool," according to the BBC.
Also, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, 50.5% of the world's population is made up of people under the age of 30. And around 89.7% of those young people live in emerging and developing economies like the Middle East and Africa.
And still, there are a lot of older people among us. In fact, over 12% of the people on Earth are 60 years old or older, and that number is expected to reach 22% by 2050.
Also, you might think that more people speak English or Spanish in the world than any other languages, right?
The real truth is that more people speak Mandarin Chinese than any other language in the world. With around 950 million people speaking Mandarin Chinese as their first language, and an additional 200 million people speaking Mandarin Chinese as a second language, it's the most widely spoken language in the world.
And you know that China is a big country right? But get this: Facebook has more users than the population of the U.S., China and Brazil combined. In other words, Facebook might be the world’s largest nation.
And do you know how many ants there are in the world? Well the fact is that all the ants on Earth weigh about as much as all the humans.
There are 10 quadrillion (10,000,000,000,000,000) individual ants crawling around this globe at any given time, according to wildlife expert, photographer and author Chris Packham.
And finally, are you a mask addict? Do you fear diseases and viruses? Well then you might want to spend the rest of your life in a bodysuit. And you definitely don’t want to go anywhere near an ocean, because oceans contain at least 200,000 different viruses, according to Matthew Sullivan, a microbiologist at the Ohio State University.