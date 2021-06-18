Kevin Holten: Facts you’ve never heard

And still, there are a lot of older people among us. In fact, over 12% of the people on Earth are 60 years old or older, and that number is expected to reach 22% by 2050.

Also, you might think that more people speak English or Spanish in the world than any other languages, right?

The real truth is that more people speak Mandarin Chinese than any other language in the world. With around 950 million people speaking Mandarin Chinese as their first language, and an additional 200 million people speaking Mandarin Chinese as a second language, it's the most widely spoken language in the world.

And you know that China is a big country right? But get this: Facebook has more users than the population of the U.S., China and Brazil combined. In other words, Facebook might be the world’s largest nation.

And do you know how many ants there are in the world? Well the fact is that all the ants on Earth weigh about as much as all the humans.

There are 10 quadrillion (10,000,000,000,000,000) individual ants crawling around this globe at any given time, according to wildlife expert, photographer and author Chris Packham.