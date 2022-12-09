Kevin Holten: Electric horsemen in Sin City

Currently I am seated in Oscar’s Steakhouse overlooking Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.

I am in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, the Super Bowl of rodeo. And if you wandered into this city about this time, you’d know that the cowboy culture is as strong or stronger than ever, both here and in America.

Never mind that this is also annually one of the biggest events of the year in Las Vegas. And if you ask a cab or Uber driver what they think of the NFR they’ll typically tell you that they love the NFR because, let’s face it, cowboys know a little something about letting loose.

But they also tend to respect people, treat them properly and tip nicely.

Rodeo now has a tradition here, since 1985. Suddenly that is 37 years of remarkable history, memories, accomplishments and growth.

And this rodeo in Las Vegas is one of their top five economic events. So, rodeo has helped Las Vegas and Las Vegas has helped rodeo, and for some reason the two seem to fit nicely together.

But it’s the history that I care about. Real history.

That’s why I produce TV shows for RFD-TV, the Cowboy Channel and now for Wild Rides TV (WRTV), a new network that we are launching on New Year’s Day.

One of the 14 series that will air on WRTV to begin with is called “Winning Ways.” It’s called that because eight-time world champion Joe Beaver is the host. And what he teaches youngsters is how to win.

Yesterday we were shooting an episode in Oscar’s Steakhouse in the Plaza Hotel & Casino with Joe Beaver interviewing multitime World Champion steer wrestler and Louisiana cowboy Tyler Waguespack.

And to listen to their verbal exchange was like participating in a graduate course in rodeo. They were talking on another level, and especially about how it is the intricate details that mean the difference between first and third place or a world championship or no world championship.

It’s easy to tell that both, in all of their times riding down the highway, had used that time to deeply analyze this entity called rodeo and discover those things that they can control and take advantage of to become not just champions but multitime champions.

Waguespack talked about how he focused on multitime world champion steer wrestler Luke Branqhinho and all that he did to help him elevate his game, knowing that he wanted to not be Luke, but better than Luke.

And to be in a position where, when he arrived at the rodeo arena, every other steer wrestler knew for a fact that Tyler was going to be winning money that they wanted to win. That’s called respect.

Yet, in any instance, if Waguespack ever needed help with his steer wrestling or anything else, they’d all, without hesitation, help him. And he would help them.

It’s a crazy thing isn’t it, helping the guy who is trying to beat you? That’s just one thing that makes rodeo so unique.