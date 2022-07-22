Kevin Holten: Dreams can come true

Have you given up on your dreams? A lot of people do, apparently.

If so, why? Did you do so because you underestimated how quickly life would fly by and now you’ve piled too many decades on top of one another? Or did you discover that it was just too much work?

Or maybe you never had a specific dream in the first place.

Of course, the word dream does have more than one definition. It can be something that happened in the middle of the night. Or it can be a life goal.

Mr. Dictionary says that it can be a series of thoughts, images and sensations occurring in a person's mind during sleep. Or it can be a cherished aspiration, ambition or ideal. For the sake of this discussion, we are going to focus on the aspirations.

However, I must say that I am often amazed at how those dreams that happen in the middle of the night can be so detailed and realistic. Sometimes they are an adventure and sometimes they are a nightmare that you make yourself exit.

Meanwhile, based on the work of a Finnish cognitive neuroscientist and psychologist, there is a threat simulation dream theory that suggests dreaming is preparation for real-life situations that may pose a threat.

Then there is the “biological response to life circumstances” theory, which says that people have dreams that involve attackers or enemies as an evolutionary and biological response, perhaps based on different life experiences.

Then again, research published in 1985 suggests the purpose of dreams is to organize knowledge and to form brain connections that help with memory recall. This theory suggests that dreaming is an opportunity for the brain to problem-solve, to make decisions and prioritize.

Meanwhile, if you’re wondering why your dreams are sometimes so bizarre, they say it’s because the prefrontal cortex in the brain, which is associated with higher-level reasoning, takes a break, a night off or goes on vacation, and isn’t activated.

Of course, when it comes to some politicians or world leaders, one has to wonder if the prefrontal cortex is ever activated.

Nighttime dreams are interesting. But let’s face it, half of the time you don’t even remember them, so how significant can they be?

I’m more interested in the dreams that represent your aspirations and ambitions. Because the origin of those dreams tells us just about all we need to know about ourselves and you for now, and for the future.

Because if you believe that you were created for a purpose, then you must wonder if those aspirations, interests and desires of yours stem from your achieving that goal. Or are we just objects that bump into things here and there and eventually stop rolling around?

Olympic champion Jesse Owens once said that we all have dreams. But, in order to make dreams come true, it takes an awful lot of determination, dedication, self-discipline and effort. And maybe that’s why so many people’s dreams don’t come true.

Because, you see, it’s not a fairy godmother, Disney magical dust or handouts that make your dreams become a reality. Instead, it’s a mathematical formula: Effort + Perseverance = Dreams Come True.

In other words, based upon your hard work and discipline, you are either a champion or you are not.