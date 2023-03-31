Do you dream a lot? Oh sure, you might dream every night. And some dreams you’ll remember and others you won’t.

In fact, some dreams are incredibly realistic and detailed, to the point that they seem almost miraculous. Other dreams are so hideous that you wake yourself up right in the middle of them to prove that they aren’t true. And then other dreams are so wonderful that, when you wake up, you wish you could go back to sleep and continue the dream.

And yet, those aren’t the type of dreams I am referring to. The dreams I am referring to might more appropriately be called “wishes” or “hopes."

They are the things that, if you stumbled upon a genie in a bottle and he granted you three wishes, they’d be what you’d wish for.

And what are your wishes? Would you ask for world peace, a new house, or the most beautiful woman or most handsome man in the world as your mate?

Would you ask that your son return from military service safely, that as a farmer you have good crops, or would you ask that your children find happiness and contentment?

Maybe you’d waste one wish on a cheeseburger and fries. Or maybe you’d make an all-inclusive wish and ask to be the richest man or woman in the world.

Whatever you wish, some say that the size of your wishes or dreams really reveals the size of your God.

But did you know that, according to author Mark Batterson, every dream has a genealogy? That’s right. All of our dreams were set up by those who came before, and we follow suit by setting up dreams for those who come after. Thus, our dreams are really dreams within dreams.

In fact, we’re downlines in dreams that trace all the way back to “Let there be light.”

Actor James Dean said that we should dream as if we'll live forever and live as if we'll die today. Legendary actor John Barrymore said that a man is not old until his regrets take the place of his dreams. And poet and journalist Carl Sandburg said that nothing happens unless first we dream.

Thus far in your life, how many of your dreams or wishes have you been granted, even though you’ve never stumbled upon a genie? And how many things have you received that you are so grateful for, that you never actually even wished for?

It’s almost as if somebody out there is wishing and dreaming for you. Because obviously the less you know about, the less you can wish for.

And yet, perhaps the greatest mistake we make is not knowing that dreams come at a price. Oh, it might not be you paying the price, but someone certainly has to make the payment.

For example, most of the world dreams of being free. And although in America today many think that our freedoms are being slowly taken away, we have been granted those freedoms at great cost.

American businessman Harvey MacKay once said this: “When you have a dream that you can't let go of, trust your instincts and pursue it. But remember that real dreams take work, they take patience, and sometimes they require you to dig down very deep. So be sure you're willing to do that."